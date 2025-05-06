How real estate agents in Dubai should use social media to promote their services in 2025

Social media is a powerful tool for a realtor working in the Emirates. With their help you can attract new clients, increase your brand awareness and become an opinion leader in the real estate market. It's all about regular quality content, active interaction with your audience and analyzing the results.

Plan of action in 2025





Step 1: Identify your target audience

Before you create content, it's important to understand who you're making it for. So firstly, answer specific key questions:

Who are your customers? Expats, investors (local or international), families with children, wealthy buyers, businessmen, crypto asset owners, etc.

Expats, investors (local or international), families with children, wealthy buyers, businessmen, crypto asset owners, etc. What are their needs? Renting, buying a home, investing in commercial real estate, buying an apartment for a residency visa, etc.

Renting, buying a home, investing in commercial real estate, buying an apartment for a residency visa, etc. Where are your potential buyers located? Primarily target Dubai residents and tourists, but don't forget the foreign audience from other countries.

Primarily target Dubai residents and tourists, but don't forget the foreign audience from other countries. What problems are they most likely trying to solve? Finding the right neighborhood to live in with children, a good investment with high returns, security of transaction, legal aspects?

Understanding needs and pains of your audience will allow you to create “viral” content that will not just hook, but convert subscribers into customers.





Step 2: Choose the right platform

Each social network requires a unique approach. Let's break down the most popular channels for communicating with your audience in 2025.





Instagram* - emphasis on visuals

Instagram* is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia.

Publish photos and videos of objects with an emphasis on aesthetics and comfort (panoramic shots, modern infrastructure, interior design).

Use reels for short, engaging videos.

Stories are ideal for new project announcements, surveys (“Which neighborhood should I choose for my family in Dubai?”) and quick communication via the “Ask a Question” button.

Create a unique hashtag for your brand.

Respond to comments personally.

Come up with collaborations with bloggers who shoot lifestyle content in Dubai (e.g. restaurant or yacht club reviews).

Be sure to tag the location of the sites to attract the attention of users in the vicinity.





Here's a selection of projects with perfect renders for eye-catching Instagram posts:

Fortune Bay Residences by Topero is a luxury residential development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah that combines Arabic architecture and modern design. The apartments are fully furnished and finished with natural materials. The building is designed to be environmentally friendly, with solar panels and charging stations for electric cars. A variety of amenities are available on site, from swimming pools to a private beach. The convenient location provides easy access to key attractions. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Price: from AED 2,502,663

Handover: Q4 2026





Atelis by Meraas is an apartment complex in Dubai Design District that combines style, sustainability and innovation. The architecture of the building is inspired by the shape of a desert flower. Interiors are decorated with natural materials and bronze accents. Residents have access to premium amenities such as infinity pool, secluded lounge areas, co-working space, playground, gym, meditation spaces and more. The Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are within a 6-minute drive. Burj Khalifa and Business Bay are a 10-minute drive away. It takes 15 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.

Price: from AED 2,100,000

Handover: Q3 2029





Riverside Views by Damac is a residential building in the Dubai Investment Park neighborhood, where natural tranquility meets urban amenities. Residents have access to a wide range of amenities including a fitness room, amphitheater, floating movie theater, spa center with aromatic lake and even a hydroponic farm. Due to its location between two key highways, Expo 2020, Global Village and Al Maktoum Airport can be reached in 10-15 minutes.

Price: from AED 1,247,000

Handover: Q1 2029





TikTok — “viral” content

Post short dynamic videos, for example: “3 reasons to buy real estate in Dubai”, '“The most expensive houses - 2025”.

Participate in challenges.

Use subtitles in Russian, English, Arabic.

Make hidden advertising with an emphasis on visa benefits.

YouTube is a long format for deep immersion

Create video guides: “How to choose a neighborhood in Dubai”.

Interview customers.

Film reviews of new buildings with developers.

Be sure to add timecodes in the description for the viewers' convenience.





Telegram - building a community

Start with an attractive name and an informative description that explains how your channel will be useful to subscribers.

Publish information about new properties before they appear on other platforms.

Share your knowledge about the Dubai real estate market, forecasts and trends.

Invite subscribers to exclusive property showings.

Use chatbots to automate answers to frequently asked questions and collect applications.





Step 3: Create valuable content that sells (without selling)

Content should solve customers' problems, answer their questions, and inspire them. Back up your claims with graphs, analytical projections, authoritative neighborhood comparisons, and cases of successful investments. Show that you're offering beneficial solutions, not just creating another piece of useless content.

For a greater emotional response, shoot video stories with clients sharing their experiences of working with you. Take interviews that emphasize the value and reliability of your services, and introduce niche sections to engage potential customers. e.g.:

“Profit Calculator” : show potential income from rental properties, resales, or long-term investments.

: show potential income from rental properties, resales, or long-term investments. “Tax Benefits” : explain the tax advantages available to investors in Dubai.

: explain the tax advantages available to investors in Dubai. “Ask the Expert”: answer subscribers' questions regularly in a live or video format.





Step 4: engage your audience

Organize contests with exclusive prizes on your social networks. You can offer as a prize a free consultation or answers to questions your subscribers are interested in.

Be sure to “work” comments and messages in the direct. Be prompt and polite.

Cooperate with other bloggers and Influencers: hold joint broadcasts, do reviews of objects.





Step 5: Be consistent and adaptive

First, publish new content regularly to keep your audience interested. Analyze results and track statistics from your posts and campaigns to understand what works best.

Second, adapt to changes quickly. The real estate market and social media constantly change, so it's important to be flexible and be able to quickly learn new “tricks” and put them into practice.





Instead of conclusion

Remember that your personal brand is your biggest asset. People don't just buy real estate, they gain trust and confidence in your professionalism. Social media is a marathon, not a sprint. Work on your content, engage with your audience, analyze the results, and over time you are sure to see a positive effect.