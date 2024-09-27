Catalog
Riverside Views by Damac

Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 62 m² to 140 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 946 000 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings5
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
62 – 94
946 000 – 1 717 000
14 991 – 18 102
2 bedrooms
97 – 140
1 416 000 – 2 412 000
14 085 – 17 194
Project brochure

Description

Prestigious complex of buildings in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Dubai Investment Park. Riverside Views blends the tranquillity of nature with the privileges of city life. Detailed layouts and modern interiors provide residents with premium comfort. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral beige tones with built-in storage. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies flood the house with light and offer magnificent views of the riverside. - Residents are offered a wide range of exclusive amenities: a fully equipped fitness room, children's and sports playground, amphitheatre-style lounge area, floating cinema, hydroponic farm, climbing wall, barbecue terrace and cooking classes, spa centre with essential oil lake and much more. Location advantages Project is located between two highways - Emirates Road and Jebel Ali-Al Hibab Road. The Expo 2020 Exhibition Centre is a 12-minute drive away and Damac Mall is a 14-minute drive away. Global Village International Fair is 16 minutes away and Trump International Golf Club is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 12 minutes' drive away.

Location

On map
Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Airport21 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More

