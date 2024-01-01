Fortune Bay Residences by Topero

Description

Exquisite residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The unique architectural style of Fortune Bay Residence combines the authenticity of Arabian culture with modern design. The sharp lines and curves of the surrounding mountain ranges flow seamlessly into the interior, reflecting in the details and creating a sense of unity with nature. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished with natural materials, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - To minimise environmental impact, the building is equipped with solar panels. - Charging stations for electric cars are at the disposal of residents and guests of the complex. - The property features a gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, private beach, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard highway. Wynn Casino is 6 minutes away, Camel Farm is 17 minutes away and Arabian Horse Stable is 24 minutes away. RAK National Museum is 25 minutes away, Ras Al Khaimah Mountains is 36 minutes away and Suwaidi Pearl Farm is 43 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 40 minutes away.