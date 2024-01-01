Catalog
HomeResidential complexesFortune Bay Residences by Topero

Fortune Bay Residences by Topero

85, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Topero Properties
Total area
from 91 m² to 311 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 502 663 AEDfrom 26 514 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
91 – 135
2 502 663 – 4 059 970
27 429 – 29 923
2 bedrooms
134 – 208
3 567 462 – 5 689 812
26 514 – 27 312
3 bedrooms
267 – 311
7 586 567 – 8 711 534
27 986 – 28 378
Project brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The unique architectural style of Fortune Bay Residence combines the authenticity of Arabian culture with modern design. The sharp lines and curves of the surrounding mountain ranges flow seamlessly into the interior, reflecting in the details and creating a sense of unity with nature. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished with natural materials, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - To minimise environmental impact, the building is equipped with solar panels. - Charging stations for electric cars are at the disposal of residents and guests of the complex. - The property features a gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, private beach, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard highway. Wynn Casino is 6 minutes away, Camel Farm is 17 minutes away and Arabian Horse Stable is 24 minutes away. RAK National Museum is 25 minutes away, Ras Al Khaimah Mountains is 36 minutes away and Suwaidi Pearl Farm is 43 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 40 minutes away.

Location

On map
85, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Waterside
