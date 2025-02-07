3 reasons to invest in Al Marjan resort real estate right now

Al Marjan - a successful governmental project that turned an artificial archipelago in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah (UAE) into a major tourist center. Thanks to the investment appeal and numerous benefits (which ones 一 read in the article), these islands become an increasingly favorable place to live and invest.





Briefly about Ras Al Khaimah

Unique nature with mountain ranges and long beaches, less hot climate than Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

A free economic zone where foreigners can own real estate.

The population here is expected to increase by 60 percent by 2030.

About 5,000,000 tourists are expected annually by 2030.

The travel time from Dubai International Airport to Ras al-Khaimah is only 45 minutes. The emirate is also renovating its own international airport.





Highlights of the Al Marjan Archipelago

This is the place where the first casino in the Middle East 一 Wynn will open. The beach and gaming super-resort will be more efficient than Palm Jumeirah, according to analysts. Infrastructure growth on the islands gives a boost to demand for real estate in Ras al-Khaimah.





Advantage 1: major hotels and white-sand beaches

Al Marjan offers future investors well-appointed residential neighborhoods with ideal beaches and developed infrastructure. It is on the artificial archipelago that hotels of famous world brands such as Rixos, Marriott, Hilton and others are already located. The territories of hotel complexes are distinguished by impressive sizes: for example, the DoubleTree Hotel has more than 700 rooms, 8 swimming pools and the longest hotel beach in the emirate 一 650 meters.









There are no public beaches on the island 一 they are all owned by the hotels. Due to its location in the lagoon, the water here is perfectly warm and the lack of waves is ideal for vacations with children. There is a good promenade along the coastline for strolling. Stores, restaurants and shopping centers are not yet here, you need to go about 7 km by car to the nearest mall. However, all this 一 only a temporary inconvenience, which will become less and less every year.





The choice of real estate here is already very wide: from simple projects to luxury branded real estate.





OLA Residences by Lacasa Living is an aesthetic residential complex, the facade of which is inspired by the smooth curves of sea waves. A variety of amenities and entertainment facilities have been created for the residents of the complex: gym, infinity pool, bar with refreshing drinks, etc. Wynn Resort is 5 minutes away. Flamingo Beach can be reached in 20 minutes.

Price: from $ 334,605

Handover: Q2 2027





Astera by Aston Martin is a beach residence from the British brand Aston Martin. In the interiors premium-class finishing is used: red leather, exotic natural wood, marble. Residents can enjoy relaxing in the rooftop lounge area, infinity pool, fitness room, spa complex, lush green gardens. Within 15 minutes radius there are Al Hamra Mall, RAK Beach, Royal Yacht Club.

Price: from $ 1,114,493

Handover: Q4 2028





The greatest attention of investors is always attracted by the optimal combination of price and quality, when the project has everything necessary for a comfortable life: a convenient location, a reliable developer, the internal filling of the project and the apartments themselves. Such options imply the desired balance between investment costs and potential profit.





Fortune Bay Residences by Topero is a luxury residential complex on the first coastline. The unique architectural style of the clubhouse combines the authenticity of Arabian culture and modern design. Fully furnished apartments, built-in solar panels and charging stations for electric cars distinguish the project. Residents will enjoy the amenities for every taste: gym, yoga space, infinity pool, lounge area, private beach. The drive to Wynn Resort will take 6 minutes, to Al Hamra Shopping Center - 10 minutes.

Price: from $ 681,370

Handover: Q4 2026

Advantage 2: the first casino in the UAE

Al Marjan will be particularly popular with the opening of the first casino in the UAE under the management of Wynn Resort, which has led to the island being dubbed the future Las Vegas of the Arab world. By 2027, the plan is to create a full-fledged resort not only with a focus on gambling, but also with gourmet restaurants, premium boutiques, a long promenade and a marina. This large-scale project is expected to attract many tourists from around the world, which has already significantly increased the emirate's investment appeal.





The establishment of the casino will also provide around 11,000 new jobs, ranging from casual staff to management positions. This factor will also have a positive impact on the region's economy, providing long-term financial benefits for local residents.









Advantage 3: projected increase in real estate prices

Developers actively use vacant land on the island, and in the process of construction apartments can increase in price by about 20%. In addition, real estate here is now cheaper than similar coastal projects in Dubai and Abu Dhabi (which will not last long).





The estimated ROI from rental housing can be as high as 8.9%. The value will increase as a result of the island's development in the near future, as luxury beaches, casinos and premium hotels will increase demand for real estate among tourists and visitors.





Summary