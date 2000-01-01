Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Astera by Aston Martin

Astera by Aston Martin

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Dar Al Arkan
Total area
from 77 m² to 236 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 170 197 AEDfrom 23 839 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%434 039 AED
Registration of the contract
4%86 808 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 302 118 AED
Handover
20%434 039 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors17, 2
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
77 - 80
2 170 197 - 2 225 527
26 969 - 28 610
2 bedrooms
98 - 134
2 761 744 - 3 198 185
23 839 - 28 075
3 bedrooms
227 - 236
6 408 599 - 6 640 451
28 060 - 28 111

Description

An exclusive residential tower on the pristine shores of Ras Al Khaimah. Astera by Aston Martin is the epitome of a secluded lifestyle on the exquisite coral island of Al Marjan just 60 minutes from Dubai. Surrounded by world-class resorts, luxury hotels and the sea, this beachfront residence is ideal for those who value tranquillity and comfort. Key Features — Design by the legendary Aston Martin: British ingenuity meets modern form in the splendour of the Astera Clubhouse aesthetic. — Symbols of luxury and quality in the interiors and exteriors of the building: elegant lines, red leather, exotic natural wood, marble and metal. — Premium entertainment for residents: rooftop lounge area, infinity pool, cinema, fitness room, children's play area, spa complex, bar, promenade and lush green gardens for relaxation. — Private white-sand beach on the Persian Gulf coast with 24-hour access only for residents of the residential complex. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island is an artificial archipelago surrounded by crystal clear water. The community is characterised by well-developed infrastructure, high level of security and investment potential. In 5-7 minutes from Astera there are recreational centres Resort&Spa, Beach Club, future Wynn Casino, shopsBolivar, Zoom, Leptis Fresh Supermarket. Khawla Bin Hakim School, RAK Academy: Al Hamra are 12 minutes away, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital is 15 minutes away. Location advantages From the clubhouse, the centre of Ras Al Khaimah can be reached in 30 minutes thanks to access to Marjan Is Blvd and SMBZ Rd. Within a 15-minute radius are Al Hamra Mall, RAK Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Roundabout Park and more. It takes 60 minutes to reach Dubai's Downtown district. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop1 km
Airport36 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside