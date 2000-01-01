Description

An exclusive residential tower on the pristine shores of Ras Al Khaimah. Astera by Aston Martin is the epitome of a secluded lifestyle on the exquisite coral island of Al Marjan just 60 minutes from Dubai. Surrounded by world-class resorts, luxury hotels and the sea, this beachfront residence is ideal for those who value tranquillity and comfort. Key Features — Design by the legendary Aston Martin: British ingenuity meets modern form in the splendour of the Astera Clubhouse aesthetic. — Symbols of luxury and quality in the interiors and exteriors of the building: elegant lines, red leather, exotic natural wood, marble and metal. — Premium entertainment for residents: rooftop lounge area, infinity pool, cinema, fitness room, children's play area, spa complex, bar, promenade and lush green gardens for relaxation. — Private white-sand beach on the Persian Gulf coast with 24-hour access only for residents of the residential complex. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island is an artificial archipelago surrounded by crystal clear water. The community is characterised by well-developed infrastructure, high level of security and investment potential. In 5-7 minutes from Astera there are recreational centres Resort&Spa, Beach Club, future Wynn Casino, shopsBolivar, Zoom, Leptis Fresh Supermarket. Khawla Bin Hakim School, RAK Academy: Al Hamra are 12 minutes away, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital is 15 minutes away. Location advantages From the clubhouse, the centre of Ras Al Khaimah can be reached in 30 minutes thanks to access to Marjan Is Blvd and SMBZ Rd. Within a 15-minute radius are Al Hamra Mall, RAK Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Roundabout Park and more. It takes 60 minutes to reach Dubai's Downtown district. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 35 minutes away.