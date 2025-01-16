Catalog
OLA Residences by Lacasa Living

Pacific Buildings, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
  1. External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Lacasa Living
Total area
from 35 m² to 137 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 1 200 000 AEDfrom 22 910 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35
1 200 000
33 814
1 bedroom
65 – 137
2 200 000 – 3 150 000
22 910 – 33 447
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Elegant residential building on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Al Marjan Island. The smooth lines and soft curves of the facade of OLA Residences are inspired by the waves of the sea, whose natural beauty permeates every detail. Stylish interiors and spacious layouts create a cosy and comfortable space for harmonious living. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished with materials from Italian brands, with built-in appliances, walk-in wardrobes, panoramic windows and balconies. - All lots are equipped with individual safes. - Residents can make use of concierge, valet and laundry services. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, co-working space, sauna, infinity pool, lounge area, bar with refreshing drinks, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit on Al Marjan Island Boulevard, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. Turtle Beach is 3 minutes away, Wynn Resort Casino is 5 minutes away and Al Hamra Mall is 7 minutes away. Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Hamra Marina are 10 minutes' drive away. Ras Al Khaimah Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.

Location

On map
Pacific Buildings, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m
Shop120 m
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Washhouse
  • Waterside
