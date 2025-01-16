OLA Residences by Lacasa Living

Description

Elegant residential building on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Al Marjan Island. The smooth lines and soft curves of the facade of OLA Residences are inspired by the waves of the sea, whose natural beauty permeates every detail. Stylish interiors and spacious layouts create a cosy and comfortable space for harmonious living. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished with materials from Italian brands, with built-in appliances, walk-in wardrobes, panoramic windows and balconies. - All lots are equipped with individual safes. - Residents can make use of concierge, valet and laundry services. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, co-working space, sauna, infinity pool, lounge area, bar with refreshing drinks, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit on Al Marjan Island Boulevard, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. Turtle Beach is 3 minutes away, Wynn Resort Casino is 5 minutes away and Al Hamra Mall is 7 minutes away. Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Hamra Marina are 10 minutes' drive away. Ras Al Khaimah Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.