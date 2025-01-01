Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperTopero Properties
Total areafrom 91 m² to 311 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 91 m²from 2 502 663 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 134 m²from 3 886 112 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 267 m²from 7 586 567 AED
A world-renowned company creating unique residential and commercial spaces. Focus on innovation, sustainability and attention to detail. Environmental care is a priority.
Advantages of Topero Properties:
- environmentally friendly materials;
- world standards of construction;
- original solutions;
- modern architecture.
Topero Properties is synonymous with reliability, innovation, comfort, style and functionality in real estate.