Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersTopero Properties

Topero Properties

Go to map
Topero Properties

Topero Properties

A world-renowned company creating unique residential and commercial spaces. Focus on innovation, sustainability and attention to detail. Environmental care is a priority.


Advantages of Topero Properties:

- environmentally friendly materials;

- world standards of construction;

- original solutions;

- modern architecture.


Topero Properties is synonymous with reliability, innovation, comfort, style and functionality in real estate.

1 offer
Fortune Bay Residences by Topero
Fortune Bay Residences by Topero
85, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperTopero Properties
Total areafrom 91 m² to 311 m²
Down payment5%
1 bedroomfrom 91 m²from 2 502 663 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 134 m²from 3 886 112 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 267 m²from 7 586 567 AED
from 2 502 663 AEDfrom 27 312 AED/m²
CatalogMap