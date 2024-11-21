Bluewaters Residences by Meraas
An architectural gem on the shore of the Persian Gulf. Bluewaters Residences is a fully completed premium development offering exclusive resale apartments with designer finishes and high-end appliances. Impeccable property condition is complemented by immediate proximity to the sea and the iconic Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. Key Features – Ready-to-move-in apartments in a contemporary style: bright kitchens with built-in islands, elegant graphite-toned finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious balconies with lounge areas. – Unique infrastructure: infinity pool with views of the bay, high-tech fitness center, tennis court, meditation spaces, and landscaped gardens with running tracks. – Premium shopping: 164 high-end brand boutiques, world-class dining venues, and cozy cafés along the waterfront. – Ideal location: 2 minutes’ walk to Ain Dubai, 5 minutes to JBR Beach. Location Advantages The residence is located on Bluewaters Island, connected to the mainland via a road from Sheikh Zayed Road and an automated metro line. Dubai Marina is 5 minutes away, The Palm Jumeirah is 10 minutes, and Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall can be reached in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.
District Dubai MarinaDubai
Project advantages
- Game area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Jogging Track
- Tennis court
- Yoga Space
- Garden
- Recreation area
- Promenade
- Shop
- Restaurant/cafe
- Waterside