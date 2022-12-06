Gardenia Bay

The untouched waterfront borders a community where amenities, nature, and design harmoniously intertwine. The grounds feature park areas, walking trails, a beach club, fitness center, yoga zone, and outdoor sports facilities, as well as co-working spaces, a private cinema, meeting rooms, shops and cafes. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World, Gateway Park Yas, as well as cafes like La Brioche, Laura Coffee And Bakery and Nowhere. Additionally, you can enjoy Yas Acres Golf & Country Club and access the Yas Tennis Courts. High-quality finish Apartments are adorned with natural materials. Choose from warm or refreshingly light color schemes. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Emphasis is placed on the healing power of nature, promoting relaxation, growth, and reconnection. Sustainable development technologies have been implemented, including energy and water consumption reduction and the use of recycled materials. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

More