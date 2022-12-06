UAE
Gardenia Bay

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, YS1
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 13
Project Render
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 74 m² to 185 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 364 183 AED
from 1 364 183 AED
from 16 409 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%68 209 AED
Registration of the contract
2%27284 AED
Before the completion date
45%613 882 AED
Handover
50%682 092 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 364 183 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
High school6 km
Shop4 km
Medical center8 km
Sea7 km

About project

Modern waterfront community enhanced by green outdoor spaces. Discover a tranquil lifestyle near the key attractions of Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The complex comprises 210 residences, including cozy studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units feature spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the canal and landscaped areas.

The untouched waterfront borders a community where amenities, nature, and design harmoniously intertwine. The grounds feature park areas, walking trails, a beach club, fitness center, yoga zone, and outdoor sports facilities, as well as co-working spaces, a private cinema, meeting rooms, shops and cafes. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World, Gateway Park Yas, as well as cafes like La Brioche, Laura Coffee And Bakery and Nowhere. Additionally, you can enjoy Yas Acres Golf & Country Club and access the Yas Tennis Courts. High-quality finish Apartments are adorned with natural materials. Choose from warm or refreshingly light color schemes. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Emphasis is placed on the healing power of nature, promoting relaxation, growth, and reconnection. Sustainable development technologies have been implemented, including energy and water consumption reduction and the use of recycled materials. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 83
1 364 183 - 1 610 759
16 409 - 21 183
2 bedrooms
112 - 140
1 958 524 - 2 815 938
16 896 - 20 041
3 bedrooms
154 - 185
2 738 809 - 4 176 626
17 680 - 23 269

Infrastructure

