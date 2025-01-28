Yas Island is a man-made island in the eastern part of Abu Dhabi. The community will be comfortable for tourists, expats, investors, young couples with children.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Spinneys, Carrefour Market, Melanyom Supermarket, Convenio Supermarket LLC.

Shopping center: Yas Mall.

Educational institutions: Yas School, Yas American Academy, Blossom Nursery, Earth Child Nursery.

Medical Center: Yas Marina Circuit Medical Center, Bioclinic Medical Center, Health and life camp.

Restaurants: ROOTS BAR & KITCHEN, Sidekicks, Maxzi The Good Food Shop, Sticky Rice, Karaz Restaurant.

Water Park: Yas Waterworld.

Amusement park: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park.

Yas Marina Circuit.





There are also beaches, Yas Links golf course and landscaped parks.





Transportation accessibility:

The island is connected to the mainland by one of Abu Dhabi's largest highways, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, which also runs along the entire island.





Public transportation is represented by bus and streetcar traffic.





Zayed International Airport is 10 minutes away.