What is something the Emirates is the best at? How ratings affect the property market

Any UAE entry in the world ratings not only has a positive impact on the tourism business, but is also profitable for investors. The Emirates' government promotes the country on the world stage and positions it as the most comfortable, safe and successful. Every year more and more tourists, expats and top professionals come here. All these people need somewhere to live, so the return on investment for investors is increasing. Let’s look at how being in the top ratings affects the property market.





UAE

In the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor rating, the UAE has once again been rated first in terms of the favorable environment for starting and running a business. The Emirates' government tries to provide necessary support to small and medium businesses, thereby accelerating their growth. In this regard, many entrepreneurs are coming to the UAE to develop startups. This means that more and more people are considering the Emirates as a permanent place of residence.

For example, over the last two years, entrepreneurs from Russia alone have opened around 1,600 companies in the UAE. The main advantages of doing business here are lower taxes than in other countries, a large Russian community and the opportunity to expand without fear of being hit by sanctions.









According to the BRICS Wealth Report , in winter 2024, the UAE ranked first as the richest BRICS country in terms of per capita income. The average income here is AED 380,000 per year. Over the past few decades, the UAE government has tried to actively develop the economy, promote innovative projects, and create a safe financial environment for entrepreneurs. One of the best initiatives was the introduction of the ‘Golden Visa' - a long-term type of residence permit in exchange for investment in property.





Why it’s useful for investors

Due to the fact that more and more people come to the UAE every year, investors can profitably rent out property on a long-term basis. The variety of offers on the housing market allows you to choose the right property to suit your needs and investment strategies. Usually, entrepreneurs prefer business districts such as Downtown, JLT, etc. to open and conduct business.





Dubai

In 2023, Dubai Mall set a world record and became the most visited shopping centre on the planet. It was visited by 105,000,000 people in one year. Meanwhile, 2024 also shows good numbers and might be a record year too.





Why it’s useful for investors

Many tourists coming to Dubai need apartments for short or long term rentals in comfortable neighbourhoods. Most of them choose locations that offer easy access to the most popular attractions: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.





Rixos Residences is an elite residential complex located in the very center of Dubai, in the famous Downtown district. The residential complex offers a developed internal infrastructure: a view pool, spa salon, yoga studio, private cinema, golf simulator, premium lounge area. As an obvious advantage — proximity to attractions, Business Bay business district and the main points of the Emirate.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 3 010 000





Dubai ranks third among cities with environmentally friendly real estate. So far, it is currently overtaken only by London and New York, but every year more and more environmentally friendly properties appear in the emirate. Such housing is popular with both residents and investors. This type of property has many advantages: a green area, equipping the complex with solar panels, the use of wear-resistant materials in construction, and modern technologies that save resources.





Why it’s useful for investors

More and more Dubai residents want to buy property in eco-friendly neighbourhoods. Such locations always have additional bonuses: many green parks, bicycle paths, pedestrian zones, etc. Therefore, such apartments will be easy to resell or rent out.





Abu Dhabi

In 2024, Abu Dhabi once again took the top spot as the safest city in the world. This fact undoubtedly helps to increase the number of residents and tourists in the emirate. Abu Dhabi has not lost its title since 2017, and the government is doing everything to maintain this status. For example, new security standards are introduced, and the standard of living is improved not only for its citizens, but also for expats and tourists.









Why it’s useful for investors

Families with children like to move to Abu Dhabi, and entrepreneurs often open their branch offices here. The entertainment and cultural sphere here is also at a high level, so many tourists visit the emirate every year. The great interest in Abu Dhabi, as well as its safety, has created a high demand for renting and buying property here.





Gardenia Bay is a modern landscaped residential complex located near the main attractions of Abu Dhabi: Ferrari World, Sea World, Yas Mall. The territory has a beach club, fitness center, yoga areas, etc. The emphasis in the complex is on environmental friendliness: natural materials are used for construction and sustainable development technologies are implemented.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 362 979





Instead of conclusion

Here’s a look at what other ratings the United Arab Emirates has been included in:





Abu Dhabi has been ranked 4th in the top cities for people working remotely.

UAE ranked 1st among the countries with the most stable economy.

Dubai’s DXB Airport ranked 1st as the most luxurious airport in the world.

UAE ranked 1st in the world for 5G internet speed.



