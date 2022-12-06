About project

Branded project from hospitality professionals Rixos Hotels. This prestigious 87-story residential complex is located in the Downtown area in close proximity to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera. Residents will appreciate the prime location at the heart of Dubai and breathtaking views of the city and Dubai Canal. Rixos Residences Downtown offers stylish apartments and penthouses with superior quality materials in interior and exterior finishes. Key features - Spacious apartments with high ceilings of 3,8 meters; no more than 5 apartments per floor. - A panoramic pool and premium lounge area will be located on the 65th floor. - On-site amenities: cafes and bars, adult and children's pools, gym with a spa salon and yoga studio, kids' play club, outdoor sports and play areas, private cinema, sports and table game rooms, running tracks, golf simulator, and more. - Residents have access to services such as concierge, 24/7 security and surveillance, valet, and more. - Additionally, exclusive A la carte service option and privileged membership in the Accor Ownership Benefits Program are available. Community infrastructure The popular Downtown area not only attracts tourists but also those who prefer to be at the center of events: the proximity to Dubai's key attractions, the largest shopping center Dubai Mall, and the Business Bay business district ensure a vibrant lifestyle. For families with children, there are educational centers and schools nearby such as The English College, JSS Private School, Safa British School. Transport accessibility The central location and convenient access to Financial Centre Road and Sheikh Zayed Road allow quick access to any point in Dubai. For example, Safa Park and Jumeirah Beach can be reached within 10 minutes, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary within 15 minutes, and Palm Jumeirah Dubai Marina areas within 20-25 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.