Rixos Residences Downtown

Vizir Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperDriven Properties
Total areafrom 65 m² to 975 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 5
Start price2 500 000 AED
from 2 500 000 AED
from 31 000 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%250 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%100000 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 250 000 AED
Handover
40%1 000 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors87
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 500 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Parking
  • Parking elevator
Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 5
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Branded project from hospitality professionals Rixos Hotels. This prestigious 87-story residential complex is located in the Downtown area in close proximity to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera. Residents will appreciate the prime location at the heart of Dubai and breathtaking views of the city and Dubai Canal. Rixos Residences Downtown offers stylish apartments and penthouses with superior quality materials in interior and exterior finishes. Key features - Spacious apartments with high ceilings of 3,8 meters; no more than 5 apartments per floor. - A panoramic pool and premium lounge area will be located on the 65th floor. - On-site amenities: cafes and bars, adult and children's pools, gym with a spa salon and yoga studio, kids' play club, outdoor sports and play areas, private cinema, sports and table game rooms, running tracks, golf simulator, and more. - Residents have access to services such as concierge, 24/7 security and surveillance, valet, and more. - Additionally, exclusive A la carte service option and privileged membership in the Accor Ownership Benefits Program are available. Community infrastructure The popular Downtown area not only attracts tourists but also those who prefer to be at the center of events: the proximity to Dubai's key attractions, the largest shopping center Dubai Mall, and the Business Bay business district ensure a vibrant lifestyle. For families with children, there are educational centers and schools nearby such as The English College, JSS Private School, Safa British School. Transport accessibility The central location and convenient access to Financial Centre Road and Sheikh Zayed Road allow quick access to any point in Dubai. For example, Safa Park and Jumeirah Beach can be reached within 10 minutes, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary within 15 minutes, and Palm Jumeirah Dubai Marina areas within 20-25 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
65 - 111
2 500 000 - 4 200 000
37 674 - 38 443
2 bedrooms
116 - 162
3 600 000 - 6 300 000
31 000 - 38 706
3 bedrooms
216 - 216
8 800 000 - 8 800 000
40 601 - 40 601

Infrastructure

