UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Sama Yas by Aldar

Sama Yas by Aldar

YN-07, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 14
Project Render
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 100 m² to 303 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 597 013 AED
from 2 597 013 AED
from 22 956 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%259 701 AED
Registration of the contract
2%51940 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 298 506 AED
Handover
40%1 038 805 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 597 013 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Airport9 km

About project

The elegant low-rise residential complex Wood Residences offers an amazing blend of luxury and natural surroundings, providing residents with a first-class level of living amidst green parks. Strategically located on Yas Island, the peaceful setting allows for scenic views and quick access to numerous leisure destinations, enabling a healthy lifestyle in convenient proximity to home. Key features - External and internal spaces in Sama Yas are crafted by Woods Bagot architectural bureau, Mustard&Linen interior design studio, and renowned chef Chef Izu. - The complex offers apartments, duplexes, and penthouses finished with premium eco-friendly materials: thermoresistant wooden flooring, moisture-resistant eco-paint on walls, hand-painted ceramic tiles, marble kitchen surfaces. - Resident amenities and services include a gym, a spa boutique, a multifunctional lounge with a library for work and relaxation, a children's play area, round-the-clock concierge service, cleaning and dog walking services, catering for picnics, chauffeured car service, electric vehicle charging stations, and more. - The complex features a mini-town on-site: extensive parks with picnic areas, dog walking spaces, outdoor sports and play areas shaded by trees, jogging and cycling tracks. - The project aims to meet Estidama 3 Pearls, Fitwel, and LEED Gold Certification standards. Functional design, water and energy-saving systems, waste segregation contribute to a sustainable and healthy lifestyle in a modern metropolis. Community infrastructure Yas Island is a well-equipped island for family living and leisure. The surroundings feature several schools and nurseries, as well as Yas Park, Yas Beach, Yas Bay, and Yas Acres Golf Club. Just 10 minutes away from the complex is Yas Mall, a shopping center with a cinema, aquarium, stores (including IKEA), and restaurants, along with the entertainment parks Ferrari World and Warner Brothers World. Location advantages Access to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway allows a 10-15 minute drive to Zayed International Airport. A 20-minute drive leads to the iconic Sheikh Zayed Mosque and Saadiyat Island with its rich cultural life, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museums, Manarat Al Saadiyat exhibition center, Abrahamic Family House, Sheikh Zayed National Museum Palace, among others. Public transport stops are within walking distance from the complex.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
100 - 100
2 597 013 - 2 597 013
25 802 - 25 802
2 bedrooms
144 - 232
3 307 200 - 5 789 926
22 956 - 24 940
3 bedrooms
232 - 303
6 170 200 - 8 093 534
26 510 - 26 680

Infrastructure

YN-07, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Sama Yas by Aldar