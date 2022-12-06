UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Nikki Beach Residences

Nikki Beach Residences

Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
Project Render
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 79 m² to 557 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 5
Start price1 848 300 AED
from 1 848 300 AED
from 23 287 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%184 830 AED
Registration of the contract
5%92415 AED
+
2%36966 AED
Before the completion date
45%831 735 AED
Handover
40%739 320 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2028
Number of floors21
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 848 300 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground

Transport accessibility

Shop230 m
Medical center5 km
Sea750 m

About project

A waterfront community in collaboration with a leading developer and the Nikki Beach hotel complex on Al Marjan Island. Enjoy resort-style living — discover breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the exclusive 5-star hotel service in Ras Al Khaimah.

The complex features branded residences with and without finishes, including 1-4 bedroom apartments, sky villas and sky terraces. The layouts include walk-in closets in bedrooms, dining areas and laundry rooms. Some units come with storage rooms and spacious relaxation terraces. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a pool, sports court, fitness center, spa with a sauna, play area, event hall, F&B establishments, relaxation gardens, a kids' club, a library, co-working spaces, a clubhouse, a lounge, a yoga studio and parking. Provided is the service of a 5-star hotel: concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and nanny services, technical maintenance, car washing and chauffeur services. Within a 10-minute radius are restaurants like Meat Point, Puro and Boons Brasserie & Bar, supermarkets Zoom and Spinneys, Al Hamra Mall and the RAK Medical Center Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The residential complex has direct access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard, providing quick access to any part of the city. RAK International Airport is reachable within 30 minutes. Ecological standard is a feature of the complex The complex is certified with FitWell and LEED Silver standards. FitWell aims to support a healthy future where each building is designed to promote the well-being of residents. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
79 - 98
1 848 300 - 2 315 500
23 287 - 23 596
2 bedrooms
125 - 125
3 480 000 - 3 480 000
27 645 - 27 645
3 bedrooms
212 - 212
5 500 000 - 5 500 000
25 841 - 25 841
4 bedrooms
456 - 456
11 804 234 - 11 804 234
25 841 - 25 841
5 bedrooms
557 - 557
14 413 793 - 14 413 793
25 841 - 25 841

Infrastructure

Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates