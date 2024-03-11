Catalog
Verdes by Haven

125, Amaranta B, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 67 m² to 151 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 990 000 AEDfrom 13 675 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%99 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%39 600 AED
Before the completion date
50%495 000 AED
Handover
40%396 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67
990 000
14 776
2 bedrooms
117
1 600 000
13 675
3 bedrooms
151
2 500 000
16 556

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubailand with stunning park views. Where ecology meets luxury. Verdes by Haven blends style and functionality, creating the perfect space for comfortable living in harmony with nature. Key Features - On-site amenities: 24/7 fitness center, outdoor sports court, cycling paths, meditation and yoga space, co-working zone, spa, swimming pool, children's play area, separate kids' pool. - Multi-level lounge areas designed around a large tree, offering a unique and integrated experience. - Apartment design features natural "earth tone" colors: beige, various shades of brown and green. Community Infrastructure Dubailand is a rapidly developing district with a vast territory. It is planned as a "city within a city" with numerous gated communities. Each community offers essential amenities: kindergarten, primary school, medical clinic, and shopping mall. Location Highlights Project connects to D54 highway, providing convenient access to Dubai's main landmarks. Close proximity: 30-minute drive to Dubai Marina, 10 minutes to Global Village, 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Convenient travel: 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Airport28 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby

News about project

