Description

Premium residential complex in Dubailand with stunning park views. Where ecology meets luxury. Verdes by Haven blends style and functionality, creating the perfect space for comfortable living in harmony with nature. Key Features - On-site amenities: 24/7 fitness center, outdoor sports court, cycling paths, meditation and yoga space, co-working zone, spa, swimming pool, children's play area, separate kids' pool. - Multi-level lounge areas designed around a large tree, offering a unique and integrated experience. - Apartment design features natural "earth tone" colors: beige, various shades of brown and green. Community Infrastructure Dubailand is a rapidly developing district with a vast territory. It is planned as a "city within a city" with numerous gated communities. Each community offers essential amenities: kindergarten, primary school, medical clinic, and shopping mall. Location Highlights Project connects to D54 highway, providing convenient access to Dubai's main landmarks. Close proximity: 30-minute drive to Dubai Marina, 10 minutes to Global Village, 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Convenient travel: 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.