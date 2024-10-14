Mandarin Oriental Residences by Aldar

Description

Luxury apartment complex on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The architecture of Mandarin Oriental Residences blends Arabian culture and contemporary design. The exquisite interiors are created by New York-based designer Lilian Wu and feature carefully considered layouts using natural materials. Key features - Furnished apartments with clean finishes, panoramic windows, private balconies, built-in appliances and storage. - On-site facilities include a fitness room, squash court, children's playroom, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa, lounge area, co-working space, conference room, cinema, grooming salon. - Additional services available to residents include private catering, cleaning service, 24-hour security, concierge, event planning and facilities, private chef, private yoga classes, luxury vehicles, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is a 5-minute drive, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a 4-minute drive and the Zayed National Museum is a 3-minute drive. Abu Dhabi Mall is 14 minutes away and Yas Mall is 22 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is 25 minutes' drive away.