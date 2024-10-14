Catalog
HomeResidential complexesMandarin Oriental Residences by Aldar

Mandarin Oriental Residences by Aldar

8, Saadiyat Cultural District (Saadiyat Island) Street, Saadiyat Island North, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 102 m² to 249 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 6 200 000 AEDfrom 59 804 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
55%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
102
6 200 000
60 784
2 bedrooms
204
12 200 000
59 804
3 bedrooms
249
16 600 000
66 667
Project brochure

Description

Luxury apartment complex on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The architecture of Mandarin Oriental Residences blends Arabian culture and contemporary design. The exquisite interiors are created by New York-based designer Lilian Wu and feature carefully considered layouts using natural materials. Key features - Furnished apartments with clean finishes, panoramic windows, private balconies, built-in appliances and storage. - On-site facilities include a fitness room, squash court, children's playroom, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa, lounge area, co-working space, conference room, cinema, grooming salon. - Additional services available to residents include private catering, cleaning service, 24-hour security, concierge, event planning and facilities, private chef, private yoga classes, luxury vehicles, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, which connects the island to the mainland of the emirate. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is a 5-minute drive, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a 4-minute drive and the Zayed National Museum is a 3-minute drive. Abu Dhabi Mall is 14 minutes away and Yas Mall is 22 minutes away. Zayed International Airport is 25 minutes' drive away.

Location

On map
8, Saadiyat Cultural District (Saadiyat Island) Street, Saadiyat Island North, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby

News about project

CatalogMap