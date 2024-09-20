Fahid Beach House by Aldar

Catalog
Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 43 m² to 183 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 490 129 $from 9 059 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
55%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
43
490 129
11 177
1 bedroom
73
789 653
10 733
2 bedrooms
113
1 116 405
9 876
3 bedrooms
183
1 660 993
9 059
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

An exquisite gem on the Abu Dhabi coastline. The Beach House is an architectural ensemble on Fahid Island within walking distance of beaches and the waters of the Persian Gulf. 11 elegant towers offer studios and 1–3 bedroom apartments, including options with a maid’s room. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light sandy palette with an emphasis on milky tones, natural oak, and marble with expressive veining. Matte textures, cream ceramics, and glass elements create an atmosphere of freshness and softness. — Premium infrastructure includes two swimming pools, gyms, multifunctional rooms, children’s playgrounds, coworking lounges, relaxation zones, public spaces, and bicycle parking. — The exclusive status of the complex is confirmed by three international certifications: Fitwel 3 rating, Estidama 3, and preliminary LEED Platinum accreditation. Location Advantages The project is located on Fahid Island with direct access to a 930-meter natural beach and a 2-kilometer promenade. Proximity to the Coral Drive shopping boulevard provides access to boutiques, wellness studios, and restaurants within a 5–10 minute radius. The community will feature a park with a 10-kilometer jogging track, a prestigious school, a modern wellness clinic, and a 5-star resort. Travel time to Yas Island is 5 minutes, to Saadiyat Island — 15 minutes, to Abu Dhabi city center — 20 minutes, and to Dubai — 50 minutes. The trip to Zayed International Airport will take 15 minutes.

Location

On map
Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport15 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More

