Rove Home Marasi Drive

Description

An oasis of modern design, vibrant colors, and advanced technology in the heart of the metropolis. Rove Hotels has infused their years of experience into the development of a residential complex, creating a unique ecosystem that meets the needs for high-quality and contemporary living. Excellent location, diverse activities, Rove's signature design, and quality service – all highlight your uniqueness and style. Key Features – Fully furnished apartments equipped with ORI modular systems redefine the organization of space. All lots are equipped with Google and Alexa smart home systems. – Community spaces with facilities are located on three levels of the building, offering over 40 different amenities. – The rooftop features a barbecue area, relaxation spots, and a telescope for stargazing. – The middle level – Sky Garden, includes a cinema, rock climbing, green zones, a multifunctional court (basketball, mini football, pickleball), spa area. – The lower level includes cafes, shops, a coworking zone, a pool, a gym, game rooms, and more, totaling over 40 different amenities. – The building will have direct access to the adjacent scenic park and the canal promenade along Marasi Drive. Community Infrastructure The complex is located in one of Business Bay's central districts, where residential, commercial, and leisure facilities are harmoniously combined. Several clinics, such as Florence Medical Center and Art Of Aesthetics Poly Clinic, and schools like UHGYM O14 Tower and City School Holdings International, are located here. Marasi Promenade on the Dubai Canal is just a few minutes from the building. Location Advantages Access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road allows for smooth travel to any city area. Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Mall are about a 10-minute drive, City Walk – 12 minutes. Dubai Marina is a 15-18 minute drive, and Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes.