Rove Home Marasi Drive

Al Khaili Tower, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperIRTH Development LLC
Total areafrom 31 m² to 82 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 048 888 AED
from 1 048 888 AED
from 29 101 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%104 889 AED
Registration of the contract
4%41956 AED
Before the completion date
40%419 555 AED
Handover
50%524 444 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of floors40
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 048 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
31 - 36
1 048 888 - 1 138 888
31 433 - 33 109
1 bedroom
56 - 56
1 668 888 - 1 668 888
29 497 - 29 497
2 bedrooms
82 - 82
2 408 888 - 2 408 888
29 101 - 29 101

Description

An oasis of modern design, vibrant colors, and advanced technology in the heart of the metropolis. Rove Hotels has infused their years of experience into the development of a residential complex, creating a unique ecosystem that meets the needs for high-quality and contemporary living. Excellent location, diverse activities, Rove's signature design, and quality service – all highlight your uniqueness and style. Key Features – Fully furnished apartments equipped with ORI modular systems redefine the organization of space. All lots are equipped with Google and Alexa smart home systems. – Community spaces with facilities are located on three levels of the building, offering over 40 different amenities. – The rooftop features a barbecue area, relaxation spots, and a telescope for stargazing. – The middle level – Sky Garden, includes a cinema, rock climbing, green zones, a multifunctional court (basketball, mini football, pickleball), spa area. – The lower level includes cafes, shops, a coworking zone, a pool, a gym, game rooms, and more, totaling over 40 different amenities. – The building will have direct access to the adjacent scenic park and the canal promenade along Marasi Drive. Community Infrastructure The complex is located in one of Business Bay's central districts, where residential, commercial, and leisure facilities are harmoniously combined. Several clinics, such as Florence Medical Center and Art Of Aesthetics Poly Clinic, and schools like UHGYM O14 Tower and City School Holdings International, are located here. Marasi Promenade on the Dubai Canal is just a few minutes from the building. Location Advantages Access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road allows for smooth travel to any city area. Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Mall are about a 10-minute drive, City Walk – 12 minutes. Dubai Marina is a 15-18 minute drive, and Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes.

Infrastructure

Project advantages

Parking
  • Parking elevator
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Volleyball court
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace
  • Library