Home - Residential complexes - One Park Central by Iman

One Park Central by Iman

Bloom Heights, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperIman Developers
Total areafrom 33 m² to 357 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price625 000 AED
from 625 000 AED
from 9 914 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%125 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%25000 AED
Before the completion date
40%250 000 AED
Handover
40%250 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors31
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 625 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
33 - 49
625 000 - 928 811
18 897 - 18 899
1 bedroom
65 - 89
1 000 000 - 1 374 255
15 377 - 15 377
2 bedrooms
96 - 172
1 400 000 - 2 507 814
14 560 - 14 560

Description

In the very heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, opposite the scenic park, stands One Park Central — an architectural masterpiece that combines elegance, innovation, and urban charm. This ambitious project offers over 60 high-end amenities and promises to set the benchmark for modern quality living in one of Dubai's most desirable districts. Key Features – The lower level features a 35-meter infinity pool, jacuzzi, sunbathing and relaxation area, open and closed children's playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and a gym. – In addition to active recreation and sports, the complex includes co-working space, an arcade room, a pool table, a café, and a library. – The roof's communal spaces will delight residents with an infinity pool, jacuzzi, sun loungers area, picnic and barbecue area, relaxation zones, and spaces for meditation and yoga. – The complex is planned to have multi-level parking with charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as a large retail area, cafes, restaurants, and commercial spaces. Community Infrastructure The developed infrastructure and low- and medium-rise construction surrounded by green areas will be attractive to all who value comfort and tranquility. The immediate proximity to attractions such as Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden adds a special charm to the district. The area hosts the multi-specialty Right Health Karama Medical Center and several nurseries and schools: JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. For shopping, the large Circle Mall JVC is available. Within walking distance, there are numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants. Location Advantages The residential complex is connected to all districts of the city thanks to exits to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd. Dubai Marina and The Palm Jumeirah are reachable within 15-20 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Infrastructure

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace