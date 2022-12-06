One Park Central by Iman

Description

In the very heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, opposite the scenic park, stands One Park Central — an architectural masterpiece that combines elegance, innovation, and urban charm. This ambitious project offers over 60 high-end amenities and promises to set the benchmark for modern quality living in one of Dubai's most desirable districts. Key Features – The lower level features a 35-meter infinity pool, jacuzzi, sunbathing and relaxation area, open and closed children's playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and a gym. – In addition to active recreation and sports, the complex includes co-working space, an arcade room, a pool table, a café, and a library. – The roof's communal spaces will delight residents with an infinity pool, jacuzzi, sun loungers area, picnic and barbecue area, relaxation zones, and spaces for meditation and yoga. – The complex is planned to have multi-level parking with charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as a large retail area, cafes, restaurants, and commercial spaces. Community Infrastructure The developed infrastructure and low- and medium-rise construction surrounded by green areas will be attractive to all who value comfort and tranquility. The immediate proximity to attractions such as Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden adds a special charm to the district. The area hosts the multi-specialty Right Health Karama Medical Center and several nurseries and schools: JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. For shopping, the large Circle Mall JVC is available. Within walking distance, there are numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants. Location Advantages The residential complex is connected to all districts of the city thanks to exits to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd. Dubai Marina and The Palm Jumeirah are reachable within 15-20 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.