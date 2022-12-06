UAE
Al Habtoor Tower

Al Habtoor Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 1
Project Render
DeveloperAl Habtoor Group
Total areafrom 79 m² to 294 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 755 800 AED
from 1 755 800 AED
from 21 528 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%175 580 AED
Registration of the contract
4%70232 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 053 480 AED
Handover
40%702 320 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors83
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 755 800 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
High school1 km
Shop260 m
Medical center3 km
Sea4 km

About project

New project in the Al Habtoor City area, which is part of the Business Bay business center. Discover the lifestyle on the Dubai Canal waterfront, full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All units have spacious balconies and a fully equipped kitchen. The windows offer panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah.

The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and a relaxed lifestyle. On-site facilities include a fitness center, infinity pool, spa salon, paddle court, café, restaurant, playground, outdoor relaxation area, and library. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, Aballii Burger Restaurant, LuLu Express - Al Quoz and Allday Fresh - Al Habtoor City, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Safa British School, and Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS Jumeirah), Medcare - Near Al Safa Park, and Prime Medical Center - Jumeirah, Al Ferdous 1. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a beautiful oasis-styled paradise, is just an 8-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Thanks to innovative construction technologies, carbon dioxide emissions into the environment will be reduced. The building, constructed using the top-down Bauer method, significantly surpasses the quality of other constructions in Dubai. Reliable developer Al Habtoor Group is a company that has been actively developing the hotel industry, automobile manufacturing, leasing, real estate construction, and education since 1970. The developer's branches are located in London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, Springfield, and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
79 - 119
1 755 800 - 4 554 215
21 528 - 41 226
2 bedrooms
136 - 169
3 504 855 - 5 672 497
21 528 - 37 243
3 bedrooms
169 - 294
5 757 336 - 10 754 249
32 292 - 42 410

Infrastructure

