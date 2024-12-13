Al Habtoor City is a small neighborhood on the banks of Al Jadaf canal. The community will be comfortable for young couples, expats, investors, families with children.





Infrastructure:

Supermarket: Allday Fresh Supermarket Al Habtoor City.

Restaurants: BQ - French Kitchen & Bar, World Cut Steakhouse, Le Patio, Ribs & Brews.





Medical centers and children's educational institutions are located in the neighboring areas (Business Bay, Downtown Dubai) within a radius of 10-15 minutes by car.





There is also a permanent theatrical aqua show La Perle.





Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is located close to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road.





The main means of transportation is by cab or private car.





Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.



