Al Habtoor City
Dubai
Al Habtoor City is a small neighborhood on the banks of Al Jadaf canal. The community will be comfortable for young couples, expats, investors, families with children.
Infrastructure:
- Supermarket: Allday Fresh Supermarket Al Habtoor City.
- Restaurants: BQ - French Kitchen & Bar, World Cut Steakhouse, Le Patio, Ribs & Brews.
Medical centers and children's educational institutions are located in the neighboring areas (Business Bay, Downtown Dubai) within a radius of 10-15 minutes by car.
There is also a permanent theatrical aqua show La Perle.
Transportation accessibility:
The neighborhood is located close to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road.
The main means of transportation is by cab or private car.
Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.