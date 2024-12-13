Catalog
Al Habtoor City is a small neighborhood on the banks of Al Jadaf canal. The community will be comfortable for young couples, expats, investors, families with children.


Infrastructure:

  • Supermarket: Allday Fresh Supermarket Al Habtoor City.
  • Restaurants: BQ - French Kitchen & Bar, World Cut Steakhouse, Le Patio, Ribs & Brews.


Medical centers and children's educational institutions are located in the neighboring areas (Business Bay, Downtown Dubai) within a radius of 10-15 minutes by car.


There is also a permanent theatrical aqua show La Perle.


Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is located close to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road.


The main means of transportation is by cab or private car.


Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.


