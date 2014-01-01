Ellington Group

Major developer offering residential properties in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company won the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 for Best Luxury Property Developer in Dubai.





What Ellington Properties is loved for:

- The unique design of its developments;

- The use of quality construction materials;

- Customer focus.





The developer also offers its clients "club houses" - a property combined with the high quality service of a five-star hotel.



