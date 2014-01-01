Catalog
Ellington Group

Major developer offering residential properties in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company won the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 for Best Luxury Property Developer in Dubai.


What Ellington Properties is loved for:

- The unique design of its developments;

- The use of quality construction materials;

- Customer focus.


The developer also offers its clients "club houses" - a property combined with the high quality service of a five-star hotel.


6 offers
Art Bay by Ellington
Art Bay by Ellington
5/2, Al Khail Road, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 78 m² to 225 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 78 m²from 1 848 828 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 82 m²from 2 614 828 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 117 m²from 3 850 828 AED
from 1 848 828 AEDfrom 11 125 AED/m²
Belgrove Residences
Belgrove Residences
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 77 m² to 123 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 77 m²from 1 800 828 AED
from 1 800 828 AEDfrom 22 294 AED/m²
Mercer House by Ellington
Mercer House by Ellington
The Dome Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 127 m² to 238 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 127 m²from 3 345 828 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 198 m²from 5 651 828 AED
from 3 345 828 AEDfrom 25 760 AED/m²
Arbor View
Arbor View
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, 2/9
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 121 m² to 121 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 121 m²from 2 101 828 AED
from 2 101 828 AEDfrom 17 286 AED/m²
Watercrest by Ellington
Watercrest by Ellington
B1-42, 4th Street, Meydan South Villas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 355 m² to 362 m²
Down payment20%
3 bedroomsfrom 355 m²from 7 289 828 AED
from 7 289 828 AEDfrom 20 490 AED/m²
One River Point by Ellington
One River Point by Ellington
57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Completion dateQ2 2027
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 89 m² to 222 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 89 m²from 2 739 828 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 134 m²from 3 366 828 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 222 m²from 7 077 828 AED
from 2 739 828 AEDfrom 25 040 AED/m²
