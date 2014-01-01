Ellington Group

Completion dateQ3 2026
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 78 m² to 225 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 78 m²from 1 848 828 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 82 m²from 2 614 828 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 117 m²from 3 850 828 AED
Major developer offering residential properties in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company won the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 for Best Luxury Property Developer in Dubai.
What Ellington Properties is loved for:
- The unique design of its developments;
- The use of quality construction materials;
- Customer focus.
The developer also offers its clients "club houses" - a property combined with the high quality service of a five-star hotel.