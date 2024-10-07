Catalog
The Hillgate by Ellington

MM Towers B, MM Towers, Semmer Villas, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 38 m² to 152 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 700 000 AEDfrom 16 538 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38
700 000
18 027
1 bedroom
72
1 200 000
16 538
2 bedrooms
111
1 900 000
17 071
3 bedrooms
152
2 700 000
17 689
Project brochure

Description

Prestigious residential towers at Dubai Silicon Oasis. Discover a new level of sophisticated living at The Hillgate. Innovative design, thoughtful layouts, modern comforts and excellent transport accessibility create an atmosphere of tranquillity and security. Key features - The apartments are finished in light neutral colours, with panoramic windows and private balconies. - Bicycle parking spaces are provided for residents' convenience, in addition to multi-level car parking. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, library, co-working space, games room, lounge area, karaoke. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which provides access to Silicon Central Mall in just 4 minutes, Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake and Dubai Digital Park in 6 minutes, and Global Village in 11 minutes. Popular attractions Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 23-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school2 km
Shop270 m
Medical center650 m
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
