The Hillgate by Ellington

Prestigious residential towers at Dubai Silicon Oasis. Discover a new level of sophisticated living at The Hillgate. Innovative design, thoughtful layouts, modern comforts and excellent transport accessibility create an atmosphere of tranquillity and security. Key features - The apartments are finished in light neutral colours, with panoramic windows and private balconies. - Bicycle parking spaces are provided for residents' convenience, in addition to multi-level car parking. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, library, co-working space, games room, lounge area, karaoke. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which provides access to Silicon Central Mall in just 4 minutes, Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake and Dubai Digital Park in 6 minutes, and Global Village in 11 minutes. Popular attractions Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 23-minute drive away.