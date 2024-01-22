UAE
Mercer House by Ellington

The Dome Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 127 m² to 241 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price3 156 828 AED
from 3 156 828 AED
from 24 709 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%631 366 AED
Registration of the contract
4%126273 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 578 414 AED
Handover
30%947 048 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors47
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 156 828 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 19
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Volleyball court
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Metro station1 km
Sea3 km
Airport35 km

About project

The elite residential complex of the new generation, Mercer House, will become a multifunctional complex where luxury and functionality come together. Two towers, connected by a common podium, promise to provide residents with exceptional quality of life through a unique choice of living spaces and access to cutting-edge amenities. Key project features - All apartments are equipped with a smart home system. The convenient layout includes balconies, laundry rooms, and semi-enclosed kitchens with built-in appliances and convenient islands separating them from the living area. Bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes, while penthouses are complemented by studies, lounge areas, and spacious terraces with private pools. - The project offers luxury amenities on four podium levels, including a beach club with a pool and integrated bar, shopping centers with shops, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, wellness areas, a multi-sports hall, and more. Various indoor and outdoor play areas are available for children to choose from. - Residents have access to round-the-clock concierge services, as well as parking for cars and bicycles. Community infrastructure Uptown Dubai is attractive for families and businessmen, offering comfortable living and leisure conditions. The community infrastructure includes educational institutions, such as Emirates International School Meadows and Dubai British School Jumeirah Park. The nearby JLT Park offers excellent outdoor recreational opportunities. Uptown Plaza is just a few minutes away from the complex. There are plans for the development of modern public spaces with shops, cafes, and restaurants. Location advantages Thanks to its advantageous location, the complex offers convenient access to many key sites and areas in Dubai, including Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, as well as The Walk, JBR waterfront, where one can enjoy beach walks, shopping, and international cuisine. The Dubai International Airport, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are all within a 20-30 minute drive.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
127 - 156
3 156 828 - 4 601 828
24 709 - 29 484
3 bedrooms
198 - 241
5 444 828 - 6 215 828
25 755 - 27 449

Infrastructure

