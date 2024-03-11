Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Watercrest by Ellington

Watercrest by Ellington

B1-42, 4th Street, Meydan South Villas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 186 m² to 385 m²
Bedrooms
from 3 to 4
Start price
from 6 500 000 AEDfrom 25 368 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%1 300 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%260 000 AED
Before the completion date
50%3 250 000 AED
Handover
30%1 950 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
186 - 271
6 500 000 - 7 700 000
28 394 - 34 862

Description

Premium lifestyle in the heart of Dubai at MBR City. The Watercrest is designed for those who appreciate elegance and sophistication. This unique residential complex offers spacious apartments with modern design, developed infrastructure, and a private territory. Key Features - All villas and townhouses come fully finished with built-in appliances from European brands, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Living rooms in each unit boast double-height ceilings reaching 7.5 meters. Other rooms have standard ceiling heights of 2.7-3 meters. - The complex's infrastructure is located in a separate three-story communal space, featuring a kids' playground, fitness center, yoga studio, cinema, cafe, and relaxation areas. Outdoors, there are designated dog walking areas, pedestrian paths, a river-shaped swimming pool, and a jacuzzi. Community Infrastructure Mohammed Bin Rashid City, named after the Prime Minister of the UAE and Emir of Dubai, is one of Dubai's fastest-growing areas. The district will feature a monorail connecting Dubai's two airports. It is envisioned as a "city within a city" with numerous residential buildings, restaurants, cafes, shops, and all necessary social infrastructure within a 5-10 minute radius of the complex. Location Advantages The project provides access to the city's main highway, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai can be reached in just 10 minutes, while landmarks like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Museum of the Future are accessible within 20 minutes. Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Hills Golf Club are a 22-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 22-minute journey.

Infrastructure

On map
B1-42, 4th Street, Meydan South Villas, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport20 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby

