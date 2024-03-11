Watercrest by Ellington

Description

Premium lifestyle in the heart of Dubai at MBR City. The Watercrest is designed for those who appreciate elegance and sophistication. This unique residential complex offers spacious apartments with modern design, developed infrastructure, and a private territory. Key Features - All villas and townhouses come fully finished with built-in appliances from European brands, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Living rooms in each unit boast double-height ceilings reaching 7.5 meters. Other rooms have standard ceiling heights of 2.7-3 meters. - The complex's infrastructure is located in a separate three-story communal space, featuring a kids' playground, fitness center, yoga studio, cinema, cafe, and relaxation areas. Outdoors, there are designated dog walking areas, pedestrian paths, a river-shaped swimming pool, and a jacuzzi. Community Infrastructure Mohammed Bin Rashid City, named after the Prime Minister of the UAE and Emir of Dubai, is one of Dubai's fastest-growing areas. The district will feature a monorail connecting Dubai's two airports. It is envisioned as a "city within a city" with numerous residential buildings, restaurants, cafes, shops, and all necessary social infrastructure within a 5-10 minute radius of the complex. Location Advantages The project provides access to the city's main highway, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai can be reached in just 10 minutes, while landmarks like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Museum of the Future are accessible within 20 minutes. Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Hills Golf Club are a 22-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 22-minute journey.