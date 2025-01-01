Catalog
Windsor House by Ellington

2B, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 40 m² to 40 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 326 708 $from 8 140 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Studio
40
326 708
8 140

Description

Harmony of elegant architecture and green gardens in the developing area of Dubai South. Windsor House is a residential tower consisting of two buildings in a modern style. The project is created for those who strive for a comfortable urban life surrounded by world-class amenities. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a beige-gray palette with expressive accents of deep blue shades. The contrast of soft textures and strict geometry creates a unique design. Panoramic windows fill the space with natural light and visually expand it. — The multi-level infrastructure for leisure and entertainment includes swimming pools, a children's playground, a clubhouse with a lounge, a barbecue area, an outdoor dining terrace, bocce and table tennis courts. — For residents, the territory provides retail stores, parking for electric vehicles, a bicycle repair station, a car wash, and a dedicated park for dog walking. — The plot is decorated with tree alleys, lawns, and walking paths. Location Advantages The apartment complex is located in the Dubai South community with a developed transport network and quick access to key destinations of the city. The way to Expo City, Etihad Rail Station Dubai, and MBR Aerospace Hub takes 16–17 minutes. Reaching the shopping mall Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Jumeirah Golf Estate takes 20–25 minutes, and to Palm Jebel Ali — 31 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located just 10 minutes away by transport.

Location

2B, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school450 m
Shop1 km
Airport18 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
