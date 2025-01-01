Windsor House by Ellington

Description

Harmony of elegant architecture and green gardens in the developing area of Dubai South. Windsor House is a residential tower consisting of two buildings in a modern style. The project is created for those who strive for a comfortable urban life surrounded by world-class amenities. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a beige-gray palette with expressive accents of deep blue shades. The contrast of soft textures and strict geometry creates a unique design. Panoramic windows fill the space with natural light and visually expand it. — The multi-level infrastructure for leisure and entertainment includes swimming pools, a children's playground, a clubhouse with a lounge, a barbecue area, an outdoor dining terrace, bocce and table tennis courts. — For residents, the territory provides retail stores, parking for electric vehicles, a bicycle repair station, a car wash, and a dedicated park for dog walking. — The plot is decorated with tree alleys, lawns, and walking paths. Location Advantages The apartment complex is located in the Dubai South community with a developed transport network and quick access to key destinations of the city. The way to Expo City, Etihad Rail Station Dubai, and MBR Aerospace Hub takes 16–17 minutes. Reaching the shopping mall Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Parks and Resorts, and Jumeirah Golf Estate takes 20–25 minutes, and to Palm Jebel Ali — 31 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located just 10 minutes away by transport.