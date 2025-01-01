Altiera Heights by Ellington

Description

Harmony of water and modern architecture. Altiera Heights is a new residential project in the picturesque Jumeirah Islands district. This elegant concept combines minimalism with the comfort of island living, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a soft, neutral palette dominated by cream, sand, and caramel tones. Natural textures — such as tactile fabric, walnut wood, glass, and stone — create an atmosphere of tranquility and sophistication. The apartment design is enhanced by panoramic windows with city views and warm accent lighting. — Exclusive amenities include an infinity pool, Japanese onsen baths, a spa with steam rooms and sauna, a fitness studio, yoga studios with an open-air terrace, a landscaped garden, a lounge with bar, a cinema and karaoke room, a podcast studio, a kids’ club with play areas, a beauty salon, and a barbershop. — Technologies integrated into everyday life: electric vehicle charging stations, a bicycle parking area with repair workshop, a self-service car wash, guest parking, and elevators with direct access to residences. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Islands community, between interchanges 5 and 6 of Sheikh Zayed Road. Uptown Dubai is 2 minutes away, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse — 5 minutes, and Montgomerie Golf Club — 6 minutes. It takes 8 minutes to reach Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club, 9 minutes to Ain Dubai observation wheel, and 13 minutes to Mall of the Emirates. Travel time to Palm Jumeirah is 14 minutes, to Burj Al Arab — 17 minutes, and to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall — 21 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 27-minute drive.