Altiera Heights by Ellington

1, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 76 m² to 565 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 100 000 AEDfrom 27 566 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors41
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
76 – 83
2 100 000 – 2 292 073
27 566
2 bedrooms
114 – 139
3 250 000 – 3 943 614
28 281
3 bedrooms
152 – 181
4 308 812 – 5 123 282
28 281
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Harmony of water and modern architecture. Altiera Heights is a new residential project in the picturesque Jumeirah Islands district. This elegant concept combines minimalism with the comfort of island living, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a soft, neutral palette dominated by cream, sand, and caramel tones. Natural textures — such as tactile fabric, walnut wood, glass, and stone — create an atmosphere of tranquility and sophistication. The apartment design is enhanced by panoramic windows with city views and warm accent lighting. — Exclusive amenities include an infinity pool, Japanese onsen baths, a spa with steam rooms and sauna, a fitness studio, yoga studios with an open-air terrace, a landscaped garden, a lounge with bar, a cinema and karaoke room, a podcast studio, a kids’ club with play areas, a beauty salon, and a barbershop. — Technologies integrated into everyday life: electric vehicle charging stations, a bicycle parking area with repair workshop, a self-service car wash, guest parking, and elevators with direct access to residences. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Islands community, between interchanges 5 and 6 of Sheikh Zayed Road. Uptown Dubai is 2 minutes away, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse — 5 minutes, and Montgomerie Golf Club — 6 minutes. It takes 8 minutes to reach Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club, 9 minutes to Ain Dubai observation wheel, and 13 minutes to Mall of the Emirates. Travel time to Palm Jumeirah is 14 minutes, to Burj Al Arab — 17 minutes, and to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall — 21 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 27-minute drive.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
Sea2 km
High school450 m
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
