One River Point offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom duplexes, and 3-4 bedroom penthouses. Duplexes and penthouses are available with landscaped terraces and a swimming pool. Modern layout, panoramic glazing, spacious balconies and exquisite design create a stylish and comfortable space for living. Comfortable and functional kitchens are equipped with premium Teka appliances. All residences are equipped with a smart home system. There are excellent conditions for leisure and recreation on the territory of the complex. On the roof there is a panoramic terrace with a garden, a large swimming pool, sun loungers, a barbecue area, a children's pool and a playground. There is a yoga studio, an immersive relaxation room where you can immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality, a co-working area and a specially equipped room for children with interactive toys. The residential complex is located close to the Dubai Water Canal promenade and the spectacular Dubai Waterfall. It takes 5 minutes to reach the large Al Quoz Pond Park and the famous Safa Park. Families with children will appreciate the close proximity to Old Safa British School and Dubai International School and Maple Bear Nursery Business Bay. Allday fresh and W Mart supermarkets are within walking distance. Nexx Home Healthcare Services and Midline Bay Medical clinics are a 10-minute drive away. Transport accessibility Proximity to Al A'amal St. and Al Mustaqbal St. allows residents of the complex to quickly reach the attractions of Dubai. Within 10 minutes drive are the Burj Khalifa Tower, the largest shopping center Dubai Mall, Museum of The Future, Dubai International Financial Centre, City Walk shopping and entertainment center with many restaurants and shops and Meydan Racecourse. The famous Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach and Emirates Golf Club are all within a 15-20 minute drive. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a leading premium property developer in Dubai, established in 2014. It is the winner of many prestigious awards, including the Luxury Lifestyle Award-2021 in the Best Luxury Property Developer in Dubai category.

