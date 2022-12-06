UAE
One River Point

57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 45 m² to 222 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 482 828 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%296 566 AED
Registration of the contract
4%59313 AED
Before the completion date
50%741 414 AED
Handover
30%444 848 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 8
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Laundry

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school1 km
Shop950 m
Medical center4 km
Metro station4 km

About project

The epitome of style and luxury, this luxury residential development with spectacular views of the Dubai Water Canal is the epitome of style and luxury. Modern architectural solutions and elegant eclectic design will impress you with its perfection. Conveniently located in one of Dubai's most fashionable neighborhoods, Business Bay, you can enjoy all the benefits of vibrant city life.

One River Point offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom duplexes, and 3-4 bedroom penthouses. Duplexes and penthouses are available with landscaped terraces and a swimming pool. Modern layout, panoramic glazing, spacious balconies and exquisite design create a stylish and comfortable space for living. Comfortable and functional kitchens are equipped with premium Teka appliances. All residences are equipped with a smart home system. There are excellent conditions for leisure and recreation on the territory of the complex. On the roof there is a panoramic terrace with a garden, a large swimming pool, sun loungers, a barbecue area, a children's pool and a playground. There is a yoga studio, an immersive relaxation room where you can immerse yourself in the world of virtual reality, a co-working area and a specially equipped room for children with interactive toys. The residential complex is located close to the Dubai Water Canal promenade and the spectacular Dubai Waterfall. It takes 5 minutes to reach the large Al Quoz Pond Park and the famous Safa Park. Families with children will appreciate the close proximity to Old Safa British School and Dubai International School and Maple Bear Nursery Business Bay. Allday fresh and W Mart supermarkets are within walking distance. Nexx Home Healthcare Services and Midline Bay Medical clinics are a 10-minute drive away. Transport accessibility Proximity to Al A'amal St. and Al Mustaqbal St. allows residents of the complex to quickly reach the attractions of Dubai. Within 10 minutes drive are the Burj Khalifa Tower, the largest shopping center Dubai Mall, Museum of The Future, Dubai International Financial Centre, City Walk shopping and entertainment center with many restaurants and shops and Meydan Racecourse. The famous Palm Jumeirah, Kite Beach and Emirates Golf Club are all within a 15-20 minute drive. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 40 minutes. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a leading premium property developer in Dubai, established in 2014. It is the winner of many prestigious awards, including the Luxury Lifestyle Award-2021 in the Best Luxury Property Developer in Dubai category.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
45 - 45
1 482 828 - 1 482 828
32 741 - 32 741
1 bedroom
89 - 89
2 782 828 - 2 782 828
31 264 - 31 264
2 bedrooms
134 - 134
3 582 828 - 3 582 828
26 636 - 26 636
3 bedrooms
222 - 222
6 982 828 - 6 982 828
31 353 - 31 353

Infrastructure

