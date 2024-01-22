UAE
Aeon by Emaar

The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Malls Group LLC
Total areafrom 70 m² to 154 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 710 000 AED
from 1 710 000 AED
from 23 403 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%171 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%68400 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 368 000 AED
Handover
10%171 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ2 2028
Number of floors23, 14
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 710 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center3 km
Airport11 km

The residential complex Aeon by Emaar opens new horizons for modern housing in Dubai Creek Harbour, where every element is designed with harmony between man and nature in mind. Two mid-rise buildings offer a unique blend of style and convenience with stunning views of the canal promenade. Key project features – The project features a contemporary architectural solution reflecting an innovative approach to creating living spaces. The complex combines functionality with visual appeal, providing residents with spacious and bright apartments. – Aeon residents have access to premium amenities including a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, relaxation spaces, as well as numerous areas for active recreation and sports. – Aeon offers picturesque views of Dubai Creek and surrounding green parks. The project includes landscaped gardens and park areas, creating a pleasant atmosphere for living and leisure. – Emaar pays special attention to ecological aspects and sustainable development, using advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact and increase building energy efficiency. Community infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is primarily pedestrian-oriented, with many retail outlets, business spaces, leisure zones, and public institutions. The area offers a wide infrastructure including restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers such as Dubai Festival City Mall, providing everything needed for comfortable living. District residents can enjoy walks in Central Park and Harbour Promenade or relax on Creek Beach. Location advantages Thanks to its proximity to major city roads and public transport, including the metro and water taxis, the area provides easy access to any part of Dubai. Aeon is close to Al Jaddaf and Ras Al Khor thoroughfares. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 10-15 minutes, and Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away by car. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is just a 10-minute drive away.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 - 70
1 710 000 - 1 710 000
24 155 - 24 155
2 bedrooms
114 - 114
2 690 000 - 2 690 000
23 484 - 23 484
3 bedrooms
154 - 154
3 620 000 - 3 620 000
23 403 - 23 403

Infrastructure

The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

