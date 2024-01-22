About project

The residential complex Aeon by Emaar opens new horizons for modern housing in Dubai Creek Harbour, where every element is designed with harmony between man and nature in mind. Two mid-rise buildings offer a unique blend of style and convenience with stunning views of the canal promenade. Key project features – The project features a contemporary architectural solution reflecting an innovative approach to creating living spaces. The complex combines functionality with visual appeal, providing residents with spacious and bright apartments. – Aeon residents have access to premium amenities including a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, relaxation spaces, as well as numerous areas for active recreation and sports. – Aeon offers picturesque views of Dubai Creek and surrounding green parks. The project includes landscaped gardens and park areas, creating a pleasant atmosphere for living and leisure. – Emaar pays special attention to ecological aspects and sustainable development, using advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact and increase building energy efficiency. Community infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is primarily pedestrian-oriented, with many retail outlets, business spaces, leisure zones, and public institutions. The area offers a wide infrastructure including restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers such as Dubai Festival City Mall, providing everything needed for comfortable living. District residents can enjoy walks in Central Park and Harbour Promenade or relax on Creek Beach. Location advantages Thanks to its proximity to major city roads and public transport, including the metro and water taxis, the area provides easy access to any part of Dubai. Aeon is close to Al Jaddaf and Ras Al Khor thoroughfares. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 10-15 minutes, and Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away by car. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is just a 10-minute drive away.