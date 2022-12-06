Oria by Emaar

Description

Oria at Dubai Creek Harbour emerges as a new benchmark for modern urban living, where elegant design merges with natural beauty. The project offers ideal conditions for an active lifestyle surrounded by natural landscape thanks to its proximity to the scenic promenade, playgrounds, as well as bike paths and a skate park. Oria promises to be an oasis of country comfort in the bustling area of a major metropolis. Key Features – Modern design with a focus on innovation is harmoniously combined with the use of local materials, emphasizing authentic architectural style. – A 3600 sq. m podium with various amenities, including children's playgrounds, a gym, pools, various relaxation zones, barbecue, and a yoga garden. – Located close to Dubai Creek promenade to enjoy all the benefits of waterfront living. – The building is designed with advanced environmental and efficiency standards: self-tinting windows, double glazing, energy-efficient climate systems, multi-stage waste recycling, smart lighting control, etc. Community Infrastructure: Dubai Creek Harbour is primarily pedestrian-oriented, with numerous retail outlets, business spaces, leisure zones, and public institutions. The area offers extensive infrastructure: restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers – for example, Dubai Festival City Mall, providing everything needed for comfortable living. Residents can enjoy walks in Central Park and Harbour Promenade or relax on Creek Beach. Location Advantages Thanks to its proximity to major city highways and public transport, including the metro and water taxis, it's easy to reach any part of Dubai from the area. The residential complex is adjacent to main thoroughfares Al Jaddaf and Ras Al Khor. A drive to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall takes 20 minutes. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 10 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive.