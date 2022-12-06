UAE
Oria by Emaar

The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 69 m² to 160 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 700 000 AED
from 1 700 000 AED
from 23 783 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%170 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%68000 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 360 000 AED
Handover
10%170 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 700 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69 - 69
1 700 000 - 1 703 083
24 431 - 24 431
2 bedrooms
113 - 121
2 700 000 - 2 894 151
23 783 - 23 783
3 bedrooms
154 - 160
3 700 000 - 3 851 124
24 007 - 24 007

Description

Oria at Dubai Creek Harbour emerges as a new benchmark for modern urban living, where elegant design merges with natural beauty. The project offers ideal conditions for an active lifestyle surrounded by natural landscape thanks to its proximity to the scenic promenade, playgrounds, as well as bike paths and a skate park. Oria promises to be an oasis of country comfort in the bustling area of a major metropolis. Key Features – Modern design with a focus on innovation is harmoniously combined with the use of local materials, emphasizing authentic architectural style. – A 3600 sq. m podium with various amenities, including children's playgrounds, a gym, pools, various relaxation zones, barbecue, and a yoga garden. – Located close to Dubai Creek promenade to enjoy all the benefits of waterfront living. – The building is designed with advanced environmental and efficiency standards: self-tinting windows, double glazing, energy-efficient climate systems, multi-stage waste recycling, smart lighting control, etc. Community Infrastructure: Dubai Creek Harbour is primarily pedestrian-oriented, with numerous retail outlets, business spaces, leisure zones, and public institutions. The area offers extensive infrastructure: restaurants, cafes, and shopping centers – for example, Dubai Festival City Mall, providing everything needed for comfortable living. Residents can enjoy walks in Central Park and Harbour Promenade or relax on Creek Beach. Location Advantages Thanks to its proximity to major city highways and public transport, including the metro and water taxis, it's easy to reach any part of Dubai from the area. The residential complex is adjacent to main thoroughfares Al Jaddaf and Ras Al Khor. A drive to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall takes 20 minutes. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 10 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive.

Infrastructure

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops