Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a family neighborhood located between the popular Downtown and Business Bay locations. It usually attracts the attention of investors with its stylish architecture unlike the rest of Dubai.





If you look at the neighborhood from a bird’s eye view, you can see that it is created in the form of an even circle. This construction makes orientation as easy as possible: all important infrastructure is concentrated in the center. And on the outskirts are more cozy locations, which will be comfortable for those who prefer silence. JVC is famous for the absence of noisy tourists, so the area is ideal for families and children.





Main advantages of the neighborhood

Freehold-zone (an area in which property can be purchased with full private ownership).

There are not many skyscrapers here. The neighborhood is dominated by the construction of villas and townhouses. But despite this, investors can find accommodation for any taste: from studios to multi-room apartments.

There are more than thirty parks and various green locations for residents to relax and unwind.

There are famous entertainment complexes nearby — Dubai Miracle Garden, LegoLand.

A large Circle Mall shopping center opened here in 2021. Therefore, residents of the neighborhood no longer need to travel to other locations to enjoy shopping.

As JVC is considered to be a family neighborhood, it has developed social infrastructure facilities: JSS International School and UEG School, several kindergartens and medical centers.

There is a bay ten kilometers from the area, where you can always relax or spend time actively, for example, kitesurfing.









Target audience

As the neighborhood has many parks, walking areas and other green locations, it is ideal for young couples or families with children. Here you can take a break from the noisy city and retreat to nature. The availability of several schools and kindergartens will allow you not to spend a lot of time on the road.





Transport accessibility

One of the main advantages of Jumeirah Village Circle is its strategic location. The neighborhood is close to the main roads Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Thanks to this, Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes and Palm Jumeirah in 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is approximately half an hour by car. The Dubai Development Plan expects the JVC neighborhood to have its own metro station by 2030.





Infrastructure

At Jumeirah Village Circle you can enjoy walks in the picturesque squares and parks, spend active days on the sports fields or cozily sit down in the restaurants with Turkish, Asian or European cuisine.

There are also schools, kindergartens, various sections and groups for teenagers.





JVC’s main attractions:

Dubai Miracle Garden is a unique place located near the neighborhood. It is the largest garden of flowers, impressive in its diversity and beauty. Here you can see a huge number of plants of different varieties and shades, creating incredible compositions and figures. Dubai Miracle Garden is open to the public throughout the year and is a popular tourist spot.





Legoland — the park offers a variety of rides for children and adults. Here you can see miniature cities, castles, fairy-tale characters and many other objects made of Lego in the smallest detail.





Attractiveness for investors

JVC is an attractive neighborhood for investors, as the location has recently been actively developing and becoming promising. Construction here is gradually coming to an end, and at the moment there are practically no vacant plots left. In the coming years, Jumeirah Village Circle should take its final form, after which the price of rent and property prices are expected to skyrocket. Therefore, buying a property under construction is a very tempting proposition for potential investors.

Housing prices here are lower than in neighboring locations. As a result, it is possible to buy an apartment for rent much cheaper than in Dubai Marina and Downtown. However, due to its favorable location, the JVC area is often visited by both tourists and those who have recently moved to Dubai. Therefore, it should not be difficult to rent out the property.





Top 3 district projects for investment

One Park Central is a residential complex located in the heart of the JVC neighborhood. It is ideal for those who prefer comfort and privacy. Developed internal and external infrastructure is the main advantage of the residential complex. On the territory is supposed to be an infinity-pool, gym, Jacuzzi, tennis and basketball court, etc. The complex is easily accessible to the main attractions of the neighborhood.

Handover: 2nd quarter 2027

Price: from AED 1 374 818





Luma 22 is a modern residential complex located in the very center of the district. All apartments in the residential complex are equipped with kitchen appliances, residences have panoramic windows, balconies or terraces. For those residents who dream of an island oasis, there is a large internal green courtyard.

Handover: 3d quarter of 2024

Price: from AED 1 153 110





Roma Residences is a unique complex that perfectly combines modern design and timeless classics. A variety of internal infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, children’s playground, etc. The residence is suitable for pet lovers, as the living space is Pet Friendly.

Handover: 1st quarter of 2026

Price: from AED 735 499