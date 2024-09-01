UAE
Luma 22 by TownX

4, 111st Street, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
TownX Real Estate Development
Total area
from 76 m² to 117 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 153 110 AEDfrom 15 070 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
50%576 555 AED
Registration of the contract
4%46124 AED
Before the completion date
25%288 278 AED
Handover
25%288 278 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2024
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings2
Number of floors5
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
76 - 101
1 153 110 - 1 544 780
15 070 - 15 285
2 bedrooms
106 - 117
1 711 515 - 1 883 820
16 027 - 16 146

Description

A modern five-story complex located in the landscaped neighborhood of JVC. The location will provide residents with not only a developed internal infrastructure, but also easy access to business districts, schools, shopping centers, entertainment and sports. The name of the project Luma translates as "sunset, home and light" - this is what inspired the developers to create such a unique residential complex. Key features - All residences have balconies or terrace and panoramic windows. - Exquisite design of all lots and quality finishes. - Each apartment has built-in Siemens kitchen appliances, German sanitary ware, and pastel-colored design. - A large internal green courtyard will be a real oasis for the residents of the complex. - In the LCD you can find everything you need for a comfortable life. There is a swimming pool on the roof, a private garden, a gym, divided for women and men, a children's playground, a yoga studio, a barbecue area. Neighborhood Infrastructure JVC is a family-friendly neighborhood located near many parks. Its residents have access to all social infrastructure facilities. Near the complex there are JSS International School, Cators Swimming Academy, Kids World Nursery JVC, Green Roots Nursery Dubai, Circle Community Park, Roohl Community Park, JVC Castle Park, supermarkets. Location Advantage The complex will be close to Al Khail Road, so you will have easy access to Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City and other important areas. The journey to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will take about 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport will take about 30 minutes to reach.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea16 km
High school400 m
Shop550 m
Medical center450 m
Metro station10 km
Airport34 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Lobby