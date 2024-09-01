Luma 22 by TownX

Description

A modern five-story complex located in the landscaped neighborhood of JVC. The location will provide residents with not only a developed internal infrastructure, but also easy access to business districts, schools, shopping centers, entertainment and sports. The name of the project Luma translates as "sunset, home and light" - this is what inspired the developers to create such a unique residential complex. Key features - All residences have balconies or terrace and panoramic windows. - Exquisite design of all lots and quality finishes. - Each apartment has built-in Siemens kitchen appliances, German sanitary ware, and pastel-colored design. - A large internal green courtyard will be a real oasis for the residents of the complex. - In the LCD you can find everything you need for a comfortable life. There is a swimming pool on the roof, a private garden, a gym, divided for women and men, a children's playground, a yoga studio, a barbecue area. Neighborhood Infrastructure JVC is a family-friendly neighborhood located near many parks. Its residents have access to all social infrastructure facilities. Near the complex there are JSS International School, Cators Swimming Academy, Kids World Nursery JVC, Green Roots Nursery Dubai, Circle Community Park, Roohl Community Park, JVC Castle Park, supermarkets. Location Advantage The complex will be close to Al Khail Road, so you will have easy access to Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City and other important areas. The journey to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall will take about 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport will take about 30 minutes to reach.