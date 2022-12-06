UAE
340 Riverside Crescent

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 46 m² to 115 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 204 344 AED
from 1 204 344 AED
from 24 811 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%240 869 AED
Registration of the contract
4%48174 AED
Before the completion date
60%722 606 AED
Handover
20%240 869 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2027
Number of floors57
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 1 204 344 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school6 km
Shop2 km
Medical center6 km
Airport13 km

About project

The modern tower on the banks of Sobha Hartland II embodies a rich sense of community and allows you to enjoy moments close to the city's famous landmarks. Find your 340 reasons to enhance your quality of life. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with views of bustling Dubai and the surrounding green spaces from the windows.

On-site amenities include Sky Gardens, a pool, relaxation areas, a game room, an observation deck, a lagoon, and a private beach, a business center, sports courts, a pet park, walking and jogging tracks, and open-air gyms. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Happy Grocery store, Dunes & Waves Cafe, Dubai College of Tourism Culinary, Nad Al Sheba Health Center hospital, and The Track, Meydan Golf golf courses. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, allowing quick access to the city's famous points of interest. Dubai International Airport is reachable within 13 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tall tower in the shape of a crystal combines tranquil and luxurious details. The interior of the apartments is elegantly designed to create a relaxed atmosphere. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
46 - 86
1 204 344 - 2 156 304
24 811 - 25 834
2 bedrooms
88 - 115
2 321 473 - 2 992 032
25 834 - 26 381

Infrastructure

