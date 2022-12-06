340 Riverside Crescent

On-site amenities include Sky Gardens, a pool, relaxation areas, a game room, an observation deck, a lagoon, and a private beach, a business center, sports courts, a pet park, walking and jogging tracks, and open-air gyms. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Happy Grocery store, Dunes & Waves Cafe, Dubai College of Tourism Culinary, Nad Al Sheba Health Center hospital, and The Track, Meydan Golf golf courses. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, allowing quick access to the city's famous points of interest. Dubai International Airport is reachable within 13 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The tall tower in the shape of a crystal combines tranquil and luxurious details. The interior of the apartments is elegantly designed to create a relaxed atmosphere. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

