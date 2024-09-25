Yachtside Marina Residences by Sobha

Description

An elegant pearl on the unique island of Sobha Siniya. Yachtside Marina Residences is a standard of sophisticated coastal living. Enjoy the privileged atmosphere of a serene harbor and the sound of the surf every day. Key features — Elegant residences in a modern style with panoramic views of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and the lively promenade. — Premium finishes made from natural materials of the highest quality: porcelain tiles, noble wood, chrome elements, and built-in appliances from leading European brands. — The complex infrastructure includes a prestigious yacht club with berths for vessels up to 20 meters long, a boutique gallery, a five-star hotel, waterfront restaurants, yoga zones, a fitness center, a swimming pool, tennis and padel courts. — Professional management by Stay by Latinem provides a full range of services: flexible rental system, personalized check-in, cleaning, technical support, and 24/7 assistance via a mobile app. Location advantages The project is located in a unique community on Sobha Siniya island, which is connected to the mainland by a bridge. The trip to the Marjan Island resort area takes only 10 minutes, the picturesque beaches of Umm Al Quwain, Mangrove, and Al Hamriyah are 25 minutes away. The route to cultural attractions — the Umm Al Quwain Museum and Sharjah city center — takes 30 minutes. The road to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes.