Yachtside Marina Residences by Sobha

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 200 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 308 994 AEDfrom 26 372 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
47 – 58
1 308 994 – 1 676 735
27 448 – 28 672
2 bedrooms
63 – 114
1 677 232 – 3 461 394
26 372 – 30 302
3 bedrooms
120 – 200
3 180 412 – 5 885 029
26 504 – 29 349
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

An elegant pearl on the unique island of Sobha Siniya. Yachtside Marina Residences is a standard of sophisticated coastal living. Enjoy the privileged atmosphere of a serene harbor and the sound of the surf every day. Key features — Elegant residences in a modern style with panoramic views of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf and the lively promenade. — Premium finishes made from natural materials of the highest quality: porcelain tiles, noble wood, chrome elements, and built-in appliances from leading European brands. — The complex infrastructure includes a prestigious yacht club with berths for vessels up to 20 meters long, a boutique gallery, a five-star hotel, waterfront restaurants, yoga zones, a fitness center, a swimming pool, tennis and padel courts. — Professional management by Stay by Latinem provides a full range of services: flexible rental system, personalized check-in, cleaning, technical support, and 24/7 assistance via a mobile app. Location advantages The project is located in a unique community on Sobha Siniya island, which is connected to the mainland by a bridge. The trip to the Marjan Island resort area takes only 10 minutes, the picturesque beaches of Umm Al Quwain, Mangrove, and Al Hamriyah are 25 minutes away. The route to cultural attractions — the Umm Al Quwain Museum and Sharjah city center — takes 30 minutes. The road to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport51 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

CatalogMap