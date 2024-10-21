Canalside Marina Residences by Sobha

Description

Luxurious residential cluster on Sobha Siniya Island. The Canalside Marina Residences residential complex harmoniously combines the island's unique ecosystem with modern amenities, creating a rare sense of balance between nature and urban comfort. Here, every day is filled with peace and aesthetics of coastal lifestyle. Key features - The apartments feature high-quality finishes in warm neutral tones and well-thought-out layouts. All lots in Tower A are also offered fully furnished. - Residents have access to premium infrastructure: fitness center, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge area, landscaped garden, and more. - Residence owners can take advantage of Stay by Latinem's property management services, ranging from cleaning services to full-service rentals. Location advantages The project is located on a picturesque island with white sandy beaches, mangrove forests, flamingos, and sea turtles. The complex is connected to the mainland by a 1.7-kilometer bridge, allowing easy access to popular locations. Al Marjan Island is 10 minutes away, Sharjah is 30 minutes away, and downtown Dubai is 50 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes.