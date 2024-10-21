Catalog
Canalside Marina Residences by Sobha

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 208 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 364 167 $from 7 631 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
47 – 61
364 167 – 501 887
7 686 – 8 149
2 bedrooms
60 – 126
462 188 – 1 087 817
7 631 – 8 610
3 bedrooms
201 – 208
1 686 508 – 1 740 455
8 350
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxurious residential cluster on Sobha Siniya Island. The Canalside Marina Residences residential complex harmoniously combines the island's unique ecosystem with modern amenities, creating a rare sense of balance between nature and urban comfort. Here, every day is filled with peace and aesthetics of coastal lifestyle. Key features - The apartments feature high-quality finishes in warm neutral tones and well-thought-out layouts. All lots in Tower A are also offered fully furnished. - Residents have access to premium infrastructure: fitness center, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge area, landscaped garden, and more. - Residence owners can take advantage of Stay by Latinem's property management services, ranging from cleaning services to full-service rentals. Location advantages The project is located on a picturesque island with white sandy beaches, mangrove forests, flamingos, and sea turtles. The complex is connected to the mainland by a 1.7-kilometer bridge, allowing easy access to popular locations. Al Marjan Island is 10 minutes away, Sharjah is 30 minutes away, and downtown Dubai is 50 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport53 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

