330 Riverside Crescent

330 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 65 m² to 95 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 572 564 AED
from 1 572 564 AED
from 22 604 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%314 513 AED
Registration of the contract
4%62903 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 258 051 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Sales launchQ2 2023
Number of floors57
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 572 564 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school4 km
Shop4 km
Medical center7 km

About project

The residential skyscraper in the modern community of Sobha Hartland II, located near Dubai's major attractions. Discover a seaside lifestyle full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments, all with spacious balconies, built-in wardrobes, and storage rooms. Some apartments come with their own workspaces. The windows offer panoramic views of the picturesque neighborhood, central lagoon and Meydan Racecourse.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with yoga areas, a gym, a library, a jacuzzi, an art room, several gardens, an art theater, an observation deck, a multipurpose hall, an infinity pool, a terrace with relaxation areas, a game room, and a children's pool. Pedal - Cycling & Coffee, Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Spinneys HQ-Meydan supermarket, Meydan Academy and Driving Range, and The Track, Meydan Golf are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Near the main attractions Thanks to its convenient location, the complex offers access to Dubai's major attractions. Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina are all within a 15-20 minute drive. Surrounded by nature The Polo Residence Park, Nad Al Sheba Park, and Al Quoz Pond Park are all nearby. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site where pink flamingos live, is just a 3-minute drive away. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
65 - 84
1 572 564 - 2 004 610
22 604 - 25 080
2 bedrooms
95 - 95
2 304 653 - 2 304 653
24 219 - 24 219

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra

330 Riverside Crescent