350 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Al Khor, Bu Kadra
Bus stop
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 59 m² to 102 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 631 172 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%326 234 AED
Registration of the contract
4%65247 AED
Before the completion date
60%978 703 AED
Handover
20%326 234 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2027
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 631 172 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school6 km
Shop1 km
Medical center10 km

About project

A modern skyscraper in Sobha Hartland II, surrounded by picturesque nature. Discover a resort-style lifestyle where you can rejuvenate and reconnect with your mind, body, and soul. The complex features a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments. The layouts include spacious balconies, a laundry room, and built-in wardrobes. Some units come with a study room.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities like an infinity pool, barbecue areas, an outdoor gym, a sky garden, a wide range of water and sports activities, and a yoga zone. Gather the whole family and spend time together playing volleyball, football, or kitesurfing. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find Shabab Al Madina supermarket, Amal Abu Kedra and Al Ain Way Restaurant & Cafeteria, North London Collegiate School, Hartland International School Dubai, Marhaba Mall, and the Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Ain - Dubai Road and Ras Al Khor Road, making it easy to reach any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just a 12-minute drive away. High-quality finish Residences, designed in pastel grays and beiges, are skillfully created to provide a relaxed atmosphere. All units come with a well-equipped kitchen area and necessary appliances. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
59 - 98
1 631 172 - 2 479 218
25 050 - 27 214
2 bedrooms
92 - 102
2 629 912 - 3 042 630
28 404 - 29 679

Infrastructure

