Pristine Beach Residences by Sobha

Description

Sanctuary of serenity by the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf. Pristine Beach Residences on Sobha Siniya is a premium beachfront development that blends contemporary design with the island’s natural beauty. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments. Light-toned finishes, built-in appliances, and modern interiors create a cozy and comfortable living atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the lagoon and the endless sea horizon. — World-class amenities: natural beach, infinity pool, fitness center, children’s play areas, lush gardens, and an open-air cinema. — Water activities include diving, snorkeling, and kitesurfing, while the yacht club offers opportunities for sailing. — Stay by Latinem provides five-star property management services: rentals, dynamic pricing, housekeeping, and maintenance. Location Advantages The residence is situated on the unique island of Sobha Siniya, connected to the mainland by a 1.7-kilometer bridge. This ensures a private resort lifestyle while maintaining convenient access to key UAE destinations. Marjan Island is just 10 minutes away, Sharjah is 30 minutes, and Dubai is 50 minutes by car. The journey to shopping centers like Mall of UAQ and City Nas takes around 30 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 40-minute drive.