Pristine Beach Residences by Sobha

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 112 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 425 091 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings4
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
47 – 61
1 425 091 – 1 928 846
29 870 – 31 364
2 bedrooms
72 – 112
2 153 915 – 3 686 656
29 870 – 32 683
Project brochure

Description

Sanctuary of serenity by the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf. Pristine Beach Residences on Sobha Siniya is a premium beachfront development that blends contemporary design with the island’s natural beauty. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments. Light-toned finishes, built-in appliances, and modern interiors create a cozy and comfortable living atmosphere. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the lagoon and the endless sea horizon. — World-class amenities: natural beach, infinity pool, fitness center, children’s play areas, lush gardens, and an open-air cinema. — Water activities include diving, snorkeling, and kitesurfing, while the yacht club offers opportunities for sailing. — Stay by Latinem provides five-star property management services: rentals, dynamic pricing, housekeeping, and maintenance. Location Advantages The residence is situated on the unique island of Sobha Siniya, connected to the mainland by a 1.7-kilometer bridge. This ensures a private resort lifestyle while maintaining convenient access to key UAE destinations. Marjan Island is just 10 minutes away, Sharjah is 30 minutes, and Dubai is 50 minutes by car. The journey to shopping centers like Mall of UAQ and City Nas takes around 30 minutes. The nearest airport, Sharjah International Airport, is a 40-minute drive.

Location

On map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport51 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

News about project

