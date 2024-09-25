Catalog
Starline by Sobha

Starline by Sobha

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 50 m² to 190 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 300 000 AEDfrom 25 723 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.85 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
50 – 61
1 300 000 – 1 585 020
25 723
2 bedrooms
73 – 92
1 878 524 – 2 367 243
25 723
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Harmony of untouched nature and modern luxury on Sobha Siniya Island. Starline by Sobha is a unique residential development where white-sand beaches, mangrove forests, and the crystal-clear waters of the Persian Gulf create the perfect balance between seclusion and the vibrant energy of the metropolis. The project offers exclusive apartments and duplexes with sea views, blending an eco-friendly environment with premium services. Key Features — Luxury-class residences: a fully furnished collection of units equipped with top-tier appliances and panoramic windows. Spacious balconies open up to views of the lagoon and coastline. — Facilities for both active and leisurely lifestyles: private white-sand beaches, an open-air lagoon-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, children's play areas, and landscaped parks. For those who seek exclusivity — a yacht club and a helipad. — Property management by Stay by Latinem: a full-service offering for owners, including rental, housekeeping, maintenance, and dynamic pricing. Guests enjoy luxurious amenities, VIP check-in, and personalized service. Location Advantages The island is connected to the mainland by a 1.7 km bridge, ensuring easy access to key destinations. It’s a 10-minute drive to Marjan Island, 30 minutes to Sharjah, and 50 minutes to Downtown Dubai. A retail boulevard with restaurants and cafés is just 5 minutes away, and premium golf courses can be reached in 15 minutes. Travel time to Sharjah International Airport is 40 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport53 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

