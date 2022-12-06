UAE
Home - Residential complexes - 320 Riverside Crescent

320 Riverside Crescent

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 62 m² to 166 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 560 941 AED
from 1 560 941 AED
from 23 143 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%312 188 AED
Registration of the contract
4%62438 AED
Before the completion date
60%936 565 AED
Handover
20%312 188 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors57
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 560 941 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school4 km
Shop3 km

About project

New project in the Sobha Hartland II community with a crystal-clear water lagoon and white beaches. Waterfront living is not just a lifestyle; it is an escape from noise and hustle. You will feel at peace and be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the city, beach, and Dubai Al Ain Road every day.

The apartments range from 1 to 3 bedrooms and feature balconies and high-quality finishes with appliances and built-in wardrobes. All units boast large windows that let in plenty of light, creating a place you'll want to return to again and again. The complex offers a range of amenities, including an infinity pool, gym, sports courts, walking areas, playgrounds, barbecue areas, outdoor relaxation spaces, landscaped gardens, and an open-air theater. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Al Ain Way Restaurant & Cafeteria, SMARTBUY supermarket, Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course, Hartland International School Dubai, and North London Collegiate School. Near the main attractions Thanks to its convenient location, the complex provides easy access to Dubai's main attractions. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Meydan One Mall, and Dubai Aquarium. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
62 - 93
1 560 941 - 2 160 814
23 143 - 24 812
2 bedrooms
100 - 127
2 696 779 - 3 330 864
26 049 - 26 704
3 bedrooms
153 - 166
3 556 982 - 4 207 604
23 143 - 25 295

Infrastructure

