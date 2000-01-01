UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Orbis by Sobha Realty

Orbis by Sobha Realty

6/9, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 49 m² to 91 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 981 154 AEDfrom 19 375 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%196 231 AED
Registration of the contract
4%39246 AED
Before the completion date
60%588 693 AED
Handover
20%196 231 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors35
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
49 - 71
981 154 - 1 445 267
19 698 - 20 290
2 bedrooms
91
1 772 046 - 2 015 540
19 375 - 21 949

Description

The luxurious residential complex offers unparalleled comfort and a high standard of living. Orbis by Sobha consists of several interconnected towers, creating an exclusive community filled with all the necessary amenities in a modern metropolis. Key Features – Strict architectural design and luxurious interior finishes create an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. – For water enthusiasts, the complex features multiple pools, including a children's pool with various relaxation areas, areas for aqua aerobics, water polo, jacuzzis, and more. – For active leisure and sports activities, there are a gym, sports courts, volleyball court, and yoga area. – The complex is equipped with walking areas, a garden, and a barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Motor City is a popular area in Dubai with well-developed infrastructure. Necessary facilities are within walking distance of the complex. Spinneys is available for groceries, and Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, Motor City, Dubai, provides medical assistance. For children, there's the Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Raffles Early Childhood Centre Arabian Ranches. Several schools are nearby, such as GEMS Metropole and Nord Anglia International School Dubai. The largest racetrack in the Emirates, Dubai Autodrome, is also nearby. Shopping enthusiasts will enjoy Grandstand Retail Plaza and First Avenue Mall. Location Benefits Residents will have easy access to any area of Dubai, thanks to direct access to Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Qudra Road. Important locations like Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are just 15-20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive.

Infrastructure

On map
Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Basketball Court
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Squash court
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace