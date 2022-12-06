UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Sobha One

Sobha One

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, 12nd Street, 112O
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 67 m² to 294 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price1 594 648 AED
from 1 594 648 AED
from 20 990 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
2%31 893 AED
Registration of the contract
8%127572 AED
+
4%63786 AED
Before the completion date
50%797 324 AED
Handover
40%637 859 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings5
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors59, 47
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 594 648 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Medical center
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
High school4 km
Shop4 km
Medical center5 km

About project

The residential complex of 5 towers is a part of Sobha Hartland in Ras Al Khor. It combines the beauty of parks and landscaped gardens with first-class urban amenities. The complex includes 2700 apartments and duplexes with 1-4 bedrooms. Lots are equipped with a maid's room, some layouts are complemented by work rooms for maximum comfort and convenience. Views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai can be seen from the windows.

The centerpiece of the project is an 18-hole Pitch & Putt golf course. Residents of the complex have access to running tracks, a gym, a park, a fitness center, pools, playgrounds, barbecue areas, and ponds. Blue Bird Nursery – Nad Al Hammar and The City School International are located 10-15 minutes away by car. Avenue Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Marhaba Mall, Dubai Mall are all within a 10-15 minute drive. Transport accessibility The project is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Nadd Al Hammar Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. The road to the famous Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and DIFC takes 15-20 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 30-minute drive away. Functional layouts All layouts include a laundry room or a storage room. Apartments with 3-4 bedrooms are equipped with an additional maid's room, some of them are complemented by a study. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 - 86
1 594 648 - 2 251 855
23 681 - 26 425
2 bedrooms
94 - 175
2 077 736 - 4 225 622
20 990 - 24 273
3 bedrooms
174 - 294
3 930 076 - 6 479 757
21 528 - 24 273
4 bedrooms
206 - 238
4 554 440 - 5 739 664
21 528 - 24 111

Infrastructure

