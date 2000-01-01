Catalog
Selene Beach Residences

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 200 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 106 863 AEDfrom 23 142 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings4
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
47 – 61
1 106 863 – 1 518 009
23 142 – 24 583
2 bedrooms
60 – 124
1 409 476 – 3 084 714
23 144 – 24 757
3 bedrooms
200
4 967 241
24 757

Description

Oasis of luxury and serenity on Siniyah Island. Experience exquisite Persian Gulf living at the exclusive Selene Beach Residences. A carefree atmosphere and magnificent views of the turquoise sea wait for you. Key Features - The apartments are presented with a clean designer finish in light pastel colours. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, the living space is filled with natural light. - One of the buildings of the residential project exhibits fully furnished lots. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, water sports equipment, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge area, garden and private beach. Community Infrastructure Siniyah Island is a natural archipelago in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The area is famous for its white sandy beaches and unspoilt nature in the form of lush mangroves with a rich variety of unique wildlife such as gazelles, antelopes, flamingos, rare turtles. All necessary infrastructure for living and recreation has been created for residents and guests of the community: cafes and shops, golf courses, parks, yacht club and others. A special feature of the territory will be a helipad and aerotaxi. Location advantages The project is connected to the big land by a motorway bridge, which takes 10 minutes to Marjan Island, 30 minutes to Sharjah and 50 minutes to Dubai. The nearest airport Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 40 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport48 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
