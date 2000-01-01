Selene Beach Residences
Oasis of luxury and serenity on Siniyah Island. Experience exquisite Persian Gulf living at the exclusive Selene Beach Residences. A carefree atmosphere and magnificent views of the turquoise sea wait for you. Key Features - The apartments are presented with a clean designer finish in light pastel colours. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, the living space is filled with natural light. - One of the buildings of the residential project exhibits fully furnished lots. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, water sports equipment, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge area, garden and private beach. Community Infrastructure Siniyah Island is a natural archipelago in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The area is famous for its white sandy beaches and unspoilt nature in the form of lush mangroves with a rich variety of unique wildlife such as gazelles, antelopes, flamingos, rare turtles. All necessary infrastructure for living and recreation has been created for residents and guests of the community: cafes and shops, golf courses, parks, yacht club and others. A special feature of the territory will be a helipad and aerotaxi. Location advantages The project is connected to the big land by a motorway bridge, which takes 10 minutes to Marjan Island, 30 minutes to Sharjah and 50 minutes to Dubai. The nearest airport Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 40 minutes away.
- Playground
- Game area
- Golf course
- Gym
- Jogging Track
- Yoga Space
- Park
- Recreation area
- Promenade
- Waterside
- Lobby
- Shop
- Open balcony