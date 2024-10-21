The S by Sobha

Description

Luxurious skyscraper in Sobha Hartland II. The unique architecture of The S residential complex is shaped like an equilateral triangle and offers stunning 270° views. This building does not follow trends — it sets them. Key features - The apartments feature a clean finish in light, calm colors, built-in Miele appliances, smart home system, 4-meter-high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - The residences have two entrances: one for guests and one for residents. - World-class infrastructure: fitness room, yoga and meditation studio, wellness spa, infinity pool, zen garden, lounge areas, separate children's pool, children's playground, barbecue terrace, cinema, coworking space, library, karaoke, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located between two highways, Al Ain and Ras Al Khor Road. The Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is only 5 minutes away, and the Meydan Race Course is 10 minutes away. The journey to Business Bay takes 12 minutes, while Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Frame are 15 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 12 minutes.