The S by Sobha

The S by Sobha

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 459 m² to 459 m²
Bedrooms
4
Start price
from 6 323 846 $from 13 773 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height4 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors70
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
459
6 323 846 – 6 751 874
13 773 – 14 682
Project brochure

Description

Luxurious skyscraper in Sobha Hartland II. The unique architecture of The S residential complex is shaped like an equilateral triangle and offers stunning 270° views. This building does not follow trends — it sets them. Key features - The apartments feature a clean finish in light, calm colors, built-in Miele appliances, smart home system, 4-meter-high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - The residences have two entrances: one for guests and one for residents. - World-class infrastructure: fitness room, yoga and meditation studio, wellness spa, infinity pool, zen garden, lounge areas, separate children's pool, children's playground, barbecue terrace, cinema, coworking space, library, karaoke, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located between two highways, Al Ain and Ras Al Khor Road. The Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is only 5 minutes away, and the Meydan Race Course is 10 minutes away. The journey to Business Bay takes 12 minutes, while Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Frame are 15 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 12 minutes.

Location

On map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

