The Element at Sobha One

Description

Aesthetic glass tower at Sobha Hartland. The Element residential complex's elegant interiors and spacious layouts are designed to inspire you. Enjoy the magnificent panorama of Dubai, modern amenities and natural tranquility. Experience life surrounded by beauty and comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, table and padel tennis, sports and children's playground, yoga space, jogging and cycling paths, swimming pool with aqua-fitness equipment, Jacuzzi, dog walking area, barbecue terrace, library, movie theater, etc. Location advantages The project has a favorable location near the major highway Ras Al Khor. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 5 minutes away, Meydan Racecourse is 10 minutes away and Business Bay is 12 minutes away. Popular attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.