Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesThe Element at Sobha One

The Element at Sobha One

7/1, 7 Street, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 10
1 / 10
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 67 m² to 227 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 820 000 AEDfrom 26 871 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 69
1 820 000 – 1 900 000
26 871 – 27 158
2 bedrooms
109 – 140
3 050 000 – 3 830 000
27 177 – 27 956
3 bedrooms
172 – 181
4 730 000 – 5 100 000
27 462 – 28 161
4 bedrooms
227
6 420 000 – 6 430 000
28 263 – 28 307
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetic glass tower at Sobha Hartland. The Element residential complex's elegant interiors and spacious layouts are designed to inspire you. Enjoy the magnificent panorama of Dubai, modern amenities and natural tranquility. Experience life surrounded by beauty and comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, table and padel tennis, sports and children's playground, yoga space, jogging and cycling paths, swimming pool with aqua-fitness equipment, Jacuzzi, dog walking area, barbecue terrace, library, movie theater, etc. Location advantages The project has a favorable location near the major highway Ras Al Khor. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 5 minutes away, Meydan Racecourse is 10 minutes away and Business Bay is 12 minutes away. Popular attractions Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.

Location

On map
7/1, 7 Street, Ras Al Khor Industrial 1, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school450 m
Shop550 m
Medical center2 km
Airport12 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Paddle tennis
  • Sports ground

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

News about project

  1. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
  2. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?04.11.2024
  3. How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property
    How to move to Dubai with a pet? Best pet-friendly communities to buy property28.10.2024
  4. Top 5 main signs of an illiquid apartment in Dubai
    Top 5 main signs of an illiquid apartment in Dubai21.10.2024
Item 1 of 5
CatalogMap