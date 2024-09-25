Catalog
Sobha Central

909/2, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 54 m² to 87 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 520 000 AEDfrom 28 148 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.85 m
Number of buildings2
Number of floors91, 61
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
54
1 520 000
28 148
2 bedrooms
87
2 480 000
28 506
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A symphony of glass and light, reflecting the city's illumination. Sobha Central is an architectural ensemble comprising six elegant towers. The flagship tower, Horizon, offers unforgettable views of Dubai’s skyline and strikes the perfect balance between the privacy of the residences and the dynamics of the metropolis. Key features - Elegant Japandi-style interiors with matte acrylic surfaces, built-in glossy-finish furniture, designer countertops and fully-equipped kitchens with premium-class appliances. The complex’s infrastructure includes swimming pools, jacuzzis, a sports court, a running track, mini golf, football and cricket pitches, a gym, an open-air cinema, a children's playground, green gardens with fountains and sculptures, a barbecue area and zones for picnics and family gatherings. The lower floors feature a shopping centre with a supermarket, clinic, cinema and a specially equipped dog park. The complex is equipped with advanced engineering systems, including centralised cooling, sound-insulating double glazing, electric vehicle charging stations and an energy-efficient air conditioning system with condensate recycling technology for plant irrigation. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city’s main highways, providing convenient access to all landmarks and iconic locations. The Jebel Ali metro station is a two-minute walk from the complex. The Jumeirah Lakes Towers area is about 10 minutes away by road, and the coastal area of Dubai Marina and the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence quarter are 15 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

On map
909/2, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
Shop10 m
Medical center10 m

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

News about project

