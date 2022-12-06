UAE
SeaHaven

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 1/44
Bus stop
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 78 m² to 336 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price3 109 628 AED
from 3 109 628 AED
from 39 827 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%621 926 AED
Registration of the contract
4%124385 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 865 777 AED
Handover
20%621 926 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors65, 49, 55
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 109 628 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction, Planning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 6
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport270 m
High school4 km
Shop550 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Sea350 m

About project

Modern complex of three buildings inspired by the wind and sea in Dubai Harbour. Enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Eye, Palm Jumeirah, the harbor, and the Dubai Marina skyline. New development includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The apartments feature modern finishes, including floor-to-ceiling double glazed walls and a smart home system.

For the convenience of residents and their guests, the complex features a children's playground, several game rooms, a skate park, a club lounge, a BBQ area, an outdoor cinema, a multi-purpose hall, a running track, a yoga and meditation area, a health club with sauna and steam room, pools, F&B outlets, and shops. The center of Dubai, which includes Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay, is a 20-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex is located near the exit to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, with Dubai's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, just a little further away. This provides an excellent opportunity to reach the city's main destinations within 40 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex features futuristic architecture inspired by luxury yachts. The design is exclusive with curved facades that resemble sails. High-quality finish The apartments boast oak flooring, ceramic tiles, and marble countertops. All units come with European-made home appliances, while the kitchens are equipped with Miele hardware. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 - 115
3 109 628 - 5 424 570
39 827 - 47 019
2 bedrooms
137 - 187
5 456 649 - 9 103 815
39 827 - 48 438
3 bedrooms
218 - 336
9 344 595 - 16 637 188
42 722 - 49 514

Infrastructure

