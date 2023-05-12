UAE
DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Al Seyahi Street, 1/1A
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 74 m² to 243 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price3 280 000 AED
from 3 280 000 AED
from 35 977 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%656 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%131200 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 968 000 AED
Handover
20%656 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ3 2027
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 280 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Shop750 m
Medical center1 km
Sea350 m

About project

The second phase of the project by DAMAC and fashion house Cavalli is located in the coastal community of Dubai Harbour. Enjoy world-class amenities and stunning views of Dubai Marina, the sea, and the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. The residential complex consists of two towers, 19 and 26 stories high, connected by podiums. One to three-bedroom apartments and three to five-bedroom duplexes with private pools are available for selection. Each unit comes with at least one balcony or terrace.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including high-rise tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees, a private beach, a wellness club with a sauna, a family zone with a barbecue area, and 24/7 concierge service. L'Amo Bistro del Mare, Unique Catamaran Marina Cruise, and Barasti Beach restaurants, Blue Wake Dubai and Sea Stars Dxb yacht clubs, and W Dubai - Mina Seyahi and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina hotels are all within a 5-10 minute drive from the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 5 minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Miracle Garden are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. High-quality finish The design of the branded apartments is inspired by Roberto Cavalli's signature style, which attracts attention with its luxurious finishes and intricate elements. Home appliances are installed, and the kitchen and wardrobe are fully equipped Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 81
3 280 000 - 3 576 000
43 594 - 44 950
2 bedrooms
115 - 243
5 219 000 - 8 764 000
35 977 - 45 105
3 bedrooms
165 - 186
7 040 000 - 8 060 000
42 628 - 46 501

Infrastructure

