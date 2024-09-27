Chelsea Residences by Damac

Description

Luxury residential towers in Dubai Maritime City. This is the world's first residential complex created in partnership with the legendary football club Chelsea FC. Chelsea Residences combines the spirit of sporting glory with the unrivaled elegance of resort life on the Gulf. Here, every square meter is imbued with a winning spirit and life takes on a new meaning. Key features - Interiors are designed using natural materials, soft lines and a calm color palette. Panoramic windows provide a wide 270° view, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: infinity pool, children's pool, spa, jogging track, rooftop football field overlooking the ocean, football simulator, professional athlete training room, aerial and water yoga, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, healthy dining restaurant with guest chefs, movie theater and more. Location advantages The project is located close to the major highway Al Khaleej Road, which provides quick access to all key locations in the city. Chelsea Lion private beach is just 2 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Heritage Village Museum Quarter is 10 minutes away, City Walk Shopping Center is 15 minutes away and Business Bay is 20 minutes away. It will take 25 minutes to reach the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes to Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport is within 25 minutes' drive.