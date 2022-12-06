UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Golf Greens at Damac Hills

Golf Greens at Damac Hills

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hessa Street, 15/1
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 62 m² to 127 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 157 000 AED
from 1 157 000 AED
from 15 013 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%231 400 AED
Registration of the contract
4%46280 AED
Before the completion date
60%694 200 AED
Handover
20%231 400 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of floors36
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 157 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport150 m
High school850 m
Shop300 m
Medical center10 km

About project

A new cluster in the secluded area of Damac Hills, one of the premier green communities in Dubai. The community offers residents unmatched comfort: green spaces, lakes, golf courses, equestrian facilities, Malibu Bay water zone, sports courts, and entertainment for all ages.

Two towers comprise 302 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and two-story townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. Some apartments and townhouses feature a study room and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Each unit comes with a balcony, allowing residents to enjoy the green views on a daily basis. Within the complex, there are supermarkets, restaurants, a fitness center, pools, and shaded play and leisure areas. Within a 10-minute radius, you'll find Jebel Ali School and Fairgreen International School, Aster Medical Center, and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, as well as First Avenue Mall and City Centre Me’aisem shopping centers. Transport accessibility DAMAC Hills is conveniently located 30 minutes away from downtown Dubai. The complex offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 35-40 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The complex is situated 10-15 minutes away from Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Global Village. Within 25 minutes, you can reach JBR and Dubai Marina beaches, as well as the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel. The drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and Dubai Mall will take no more than 30 minutes by car. Surrounded by nature The homes are surrounded by lush landscaping and water features, offering the luxury of urban living. Residents can enjoy breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline and spend quality time with loved ones in the fresh air. Discover a serene lifestyle amid the bustling metropolis. Golf club is a feature of the complex The nearby Trump International Golf Club Dubai provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in an aristocratic atmosphere. Endless green landscapes are specially designed for an enjoyable game. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
62 - 125
1 157 000 - 2 120 000
15 922 - 22 296
2 bedrooms
106 - 127
1 848 000 - 2 650 000
15 013 - 21 212

Infrastructure

