Golf Greens at Damac Hills

Two towers comprise 302 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and two-story townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. Some apartments and townhouses feature a study room and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Each unit comes with a balcony, allowing residents to enjoy the green views on a daily basis. Within the complex, there are supermarkets, restaurants, a fitness center, pools, and shaded play and leisure areas. Within a 10-minute radius, you'll find Jebel Ali School and Fairgreen International School, Aster Medical Center, and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, as well as First Avenue Mall and City Centre Me’aisem shopping centers. Transport accessibility DAMAC Hills is conveniently located 30 minutes away from downtown Dubai. The complex offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 35-40 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The complex is situated 10-15 minutes away from Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Miracle Garden, and Global Village. Within 25 minutes, you can reach JBR and Dubai Marina beaches, as well as the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel. The drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and Dubai Mall will take no more than 30 minutes by car. Surrounded by nature The homes are surrounded by lush landscaping and water features, offering the luxury of urban living. Residents can enjoy breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline and spend quality time with loved ones in the fresh air. Discover a serene lifestyle amid the bustling metropolis. Golf club is a feature of the complex The nearby Trump International Golf Club Dubai provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in an aristocratic atmosphere. Endless green landscapes are specially designed for an enjoyable game. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

